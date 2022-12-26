XAT 2023 Admit Card To Release Today at xatonline.in, Get Direct Link Here

XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) Admit Card today-December 26, 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download the XAT 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e.xatonline.in. To download the XAT 2023 Admit card, they need to log in with XAT ID and password. Candidates must carry the Admit card along with a valid ID proof to appear in the XAT 2023 exam.

Earlier, the hall ticket download start date was December 20, 2022, but it has been rescheduled now. XAT 2023 admit card will include the candidate's name, photo, roll number, the test venue, and reporting time. XAT 2023 aspirants must download and take printouts of their respective XAT admit card 2023.

XAT 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Today)

How To Download XAT 2023 Admit Card?

XLRI will issue the XAT 2023 admit card today-December 26, 2022. Candidates can access and download the XAT 2023 Admit card on the official website i.e. xatonline.in. They can go through these steps to download the hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on XAT 2023 admit card link

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login ID and password

Step 5: The XAT 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take at least 2 printouts

XAT 2023 Exam

XAT MBA 2023 Entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The paper has been divided into two parts-Part 1, and Part 2. The XAT 2023 exam score will help the candidates for taking admission to MBA/PGDM courses at XLRI-Jamshedpur, XAMI institutes, and over 1,000 B-schools accepting XAT scores.

Also Read: CAT Exam 2022: How to Apply for B-School Admissions