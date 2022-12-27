XAT 2023 Mock Test Released at xatonline.in, Know Steps Here

XAT 2023: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has activated the mock test link for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023). Candidates willing to appear for XAT 2023 exam can access the mock test now. The XAT 2023 mock test is available on the official website i.e. xatonline.in. The mock test will make candidates familiar with the exam pattern. XAT 2023 exam is scheduled for January 8, 2023, and admit cards are live at xatonline.in.

Further, it must be noted that no login credentials are required to attempt the XAT 2023 mock test. A default login ID and password will already be entered for the candidates to access and attempt it. The XAT mock test is quite similar to the actual exam. However, the main exam may be somewhat different. The XAT 2023 question paper will be divided into two parts- Part 1 and Part 2. Candidates are required to complete the first part of the mock test in 165 minutes and the second part in 25 minutes.

How To Take XAT 2023 Mock Test?

XLRI has activated the XAT 2023 mock test. Those who are willing to appear for the XAT 2023 exam due on January 8, 2023, can access the mock test at xatonline.in. They can adhere to these steps to take the test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Mock Test

Step 3: SignUp with already filled ID and password

Step 4: Read the instructions and proceed

Step 5: Attempt the XAT 2023 Mock Test part 1

Step 6: Then, attempt Part 2 and submit responses

XAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The XAT 2023 paper will comprise 5 sections- Decision Making, Verbal and Logical Ability, Quantitative aptitude and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge and Essay Writing. Candidates will be given 180 minutes (3 hours) to attempt the exam. The question paper will consist of 100 questions carrying 100 marks.

One mark (+1) will be awarded for each right answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Moreover, 0.10 marks will be deducted for more than 8 unattempted consecutive questions and there is no negative marking in the GK section.

