XAT 2023 on January 8, Download Admit Card at xatonline.in, Check Guidelines Here

XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for admission to PGDM/MBA programmes tomorrow- January 8, 2023. Candidates willing to appear for the XAT 2023 exam must download the admit card from the official website i.e. xatonline.in. They must follow the exam day guidelines to take the XAT 2023 exam.

XLRI has changed the XAT 2023 exam timings from morning to afternoon. The exam will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM instead of 9.30 AM to 12.40 PM. It will be held in computer-based Test (CBT) mode with a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. Candidates who score high percentile in the XAT MBA entrance exam will be granted admission to the limited seats of XLRI and other top B-schools that accept XAT scores.

XAT 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

XAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must report at the examination hall at least 1 hour before the exam commences. No latecomers will be granted entry into the exam hall

No candidate shall be allowed to leave the examination hall before the final submission

Candidates must bring the XAT 2023 admit card along with valid ID proof to get entry into the examination hall

Candidates must avoid taking any prohibited items such as study material, handwritten or printed notes, mobile phones, pager, digital diary, scientific or programmable calculator, Bluetooth, laptop, palmtops, smartwatches, health bands, or any other electronic devices or gadgets, etc

Candidates who fail to adhere to the exam guidelines shall be disqualified from the exam

XAT 2023 Exam Pattern

XAT 2023 is going to be held on January 8, 2023. Candidates going to take the entrance exam must know the exam pattern and other requisites. They can follow the below-mentioned pattern-

XAT 2023 is divided into two parts- Part 1 and Part 2, both having a duration of 165 minutes and 25 minutes respectively.

XAT 2023 Part 1 consists of verbal and logical ability, decision-making, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation allotted 26, 21, and 28 questions

However, Part 2 consists of general knowledge and an essay allotted 25 and 1 question respectively.

Thus, the question paper will have a total of 101 questions.

Candidates will be awarded +1 for every correct answer.

For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted

For each unattempted question after 8 unattempted questions, a negative marking of 0.10 will be done.

There is no negative marking for general knowledge questions.

The essay will be evaluated after the candidate’s selection in the interview round.

Also Read: XAT 2023: Check How to Crack MBA Exam with Preparation Tips Given Here