XAT 2023 Registration Begins, Apply for Xavier Aptitude Test Online via official website - xatonline.in, Get Direct Link Here

XAT 2023 Registration Begins: With the MBA Entrance Test Season about to get underway, the XLRI XAT 2022 Registration Process has also been started today. From 10th August 2022, the Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2023 Application Process has started officially by the exam conducting authority. MBA aspirants who are planning to appear for the Xavier school of management, XLRI XAT 2023, can now visit the official portal - xatonline.in to complete their registration and application process easily. To make this process simpler, a direct link to the XAT 2023 Registration Portal is also placed below, using which candidates can easily commence the application process:

Apply for XAT 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

XAT 2023 Exam Schedule and Important Dates

With the formal commencement of XAT 2023 Exam application process, it is important for aspirants to know and be aware of the XAT 2023 Exam Schedule. To help candidates keep track of important events related to XAT 2023 exam cycle and their respective dates, the same have been listed in the table below:

Exam Event Date / Deadline XAT 2023 Registration Process Begins 10th August 2022 - Wednesday XAT 2023 Application Process Ends 30th November 2022 XAT 2023 Admit Card Release Date 20th December 2022 XAT 2023 Exam Date 8th January 2023

XAT 2023 Eligibility Cirteira

With application process already underway, all aspirants applying for XAT 2023 exam are advised to check and verify the XAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria specified by the exam conducting authority. Candidates registering for XAT 2023 exam should possess a 3-year Graduation Degree from a recognized university. Candidates, who are in their final year and will be getting their degrees by 10th June 2023 are also eligible to apply for XAT 2023.

How to Apply for XAT 2023 Exam?

With an aim to simplify the registration and application process for XAT 2022, the Xavier school of management, XLRI has made the entire process online. Candidates need to fill the XAT 2023 Application Form completely online through the official website - xatonline.in. After reaching the website homepage, candidates will be able to see ‘Register 2023’ tab and clicking on it will bring up a form with input fields. Fill the requisite details and submit it to complete your XAT 2023 registration process. In response to this, you will receive your XAT 2023 login credentials on email or SMS; use them to log onto the website and fill the XAT 2023 application form with personal and academic details. Candidates will also be required to upload supporting documents, photograph and signature on the website as part of the XAT 2023 application process. In the final step, candidates will have to pay the requisite XAT 2023 application fee using digital means. After this, submit the form and download submission confirmation page from the portal.

