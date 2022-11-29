XAT 2023 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Steps to Apply Here

XAT 2023: As per the dates announced, Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the Xavier Admission Test (XAT) registration 2023 window tomorrow, November 30. Eligible candidates can apply for the XLRI MBA entrance exam in online mode. They will have to visit the official website - xatonline.in to fill up the XAT 2023 application form. The registration process of of XAT started on August 10, 2022.

The XAT MBA entrance exam will be conducted on 8th January 2023 in computer-based mode. The exam score is valid for admission to MBA/PGDM courses at XLRI-Jamshedpur, XAMI institutes and over 1,000 B-schools accepting XAT scores.

XAT 2023 Registration Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

XAT 2023 Dates

Events Date Last date to apply November 30, 2022 XAT admit card December 20, 2022 XAT exam January 8, 2023

How To Register for XAT 2023?

Xavier Admission Test online form has to be done in online mode only. While filling XAT form, candidates will have to pay the registration fees in online mode. Candidates will have to pay Rs 2000 through credit/ debit card or net banking to complete registration. They can go through the steps to know how to register for XAT 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of XLRI - xatonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Register tab.

3rd Step - Fill in all the details and set a password.

4th Step - Now, login using the registered email id and password.

5th Step - Fill in all the personal and academic details and upload the required documents.

6th Step - Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

After submission of XAT application fee payment, an e-receipt will be displayed on the computer screen. Non-generation of E-receipt indicates payment failure. Take a printout of the XAT application fee receipt. The same cannot be generated afterwards.

About Xavier Admission Test (XAT)

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) conducts Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on behalf of XAMI. XAT is a national-level MBA entrance test held annually for admission to management programmes at XLRI and other top B-schools of India - Loyola Institute of Business Management, Chennai, St. Joseph’s Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, SPJIMR Mumbai, TAPMI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, FORE School of Management, New Delhi etc.

