XAT 2023: Result to be Declared on January 31, Know How to Download Scorecard Here

XAT 2023: As per the media reports, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) results are expected to be declared on January 31, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who have applied for the XAT 2023 to get admissions into various MBA or PGDM courses at XLRI-Jamshedpur. Once the XAT 2023 Result is available, candidates can download the XAT 2023 result from the official website- xatonline.in

As per the recent updates, the XAT 2023 was conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023, by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various exam centres in the country.

XAT 2023 Result - Direct Link (Available soon)

How to Download XAT 2023 Result?

The XAT 2023 Results will release only in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the XAT 2023 to get admission into various management programmes at Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the XAT 2023 Scorecard

Step 1: Visit XAT's official website - xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2023 Result link

Step 3: Login using XAT exam ID and Password

Step 4: The XAT 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the XAT 2023 scorecard

Step 6: Take 1-2 printouts of the XAT 2023 Result for future use

XAT 2023

The XAT 2023 exam was held for the admissions into full-time management programmes like Human Resource Management (HRM), PGDM Business Management (BM), etc. The XAT 2023 exam scores are valid for admission into XLRI-Jamshedpur, XAMI institutes, and over 1,000 Business schools that accept XAT scores. As per the recent updates, candidates can download their XAT 2023 results from January 31, 2023, to March 31, 2023.