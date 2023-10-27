XAT 2024 Mock Tests Begin Tomorrow, Exams on January 7

XAT 2024 Mock Test: The XAT 2024 mock tests will be conducted tomorrow, October 28, 2023. Candidates who have completed the registration process for the entrance exam can visit the official website tomorrow to attempt the mock test.

As per the given schedule, the last date for candidates to submit their XAT 2024 registrations was October 25, 2023. It must be noted that only those candidates who have completed the online registration will be eligible to appear in the mock test.

The XAT 2024 mock exam link will be available on the official website - xatonline.in. The direct link for students to appear for the mock test will also be available on this page as soon as the mock test link is live on the website.

How to Appear for XAT 2024 Mock Test

The link for candidates to take the management entrance mock test is available will be available on the official website. To appear for the mock test, students are required to login the credentials. The login details will be given to students shortly on their registered email id or mobile number.

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2024 mock test link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: Complete the mock test within the time given and click on submit

XAT 2024 Exam

The XAT 2024 exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. The exam will include questions from Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI), General Knowledge (GK) and Analytical Essay Writing* (AEW).

