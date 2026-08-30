XAT 2027 Mock Test Available Now, Direct Link to Attempt

The XAT 2027 August Mock Test is being conducted today, August 30, 2026 from 12:00 am to 11: 59 PM, Candidates who have submitted their XAT 2027 application form by August 27, 2026 can access and attempt the official mock test through their application dashboard. The XAT official mock test is designed to help candidates become familiar with the latest exam pattern and online test system. It will give them an idea of what to expect on the actual exam day and help them take the test with greater confidence. The XAT 2027 mock test will also help candidates access their current preparation level and identify the areas they need to improve over the next four months. Scroll the article to get the direct link to attempt XAT Mock Test.

XAT 2027 Mock Test Pattern and Exam Structure

The XAT 2027 mock test follows the same overall structure as the actual XAT exam. Attempting the mock test can help candidates understand the secretion wise structure, number of questions, exam duration and marking scheme before appearing for the final test.