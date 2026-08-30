XAT 2027 Mock Test Available Now, Direct Link to Attempt
XAT 2027 mock test is available today, August 30, 2026. Registered candidates can log in to their dashboard and attempt the official mock test until 11.59 PM. Check the artcile to find direct link to attempt mock test now.
The XAT 2027 August Mock Test is being conducted today, August 30, 2026 from 12:00 am to 11: 59 PM, Candidates who have submitted their XAT 2027 application form by August 27, 2026 can access and attempt the official mock test through their application dashboard. The XAT official mock test is designed to help candidates become familiar with the latest exam pattern and online test system. It will give them an idea of what to expect on the actual exam day and help them take the test with greater confidence. The XAT 2027 mock test will also help candidates access their current preparation level and identify the areas they need to improve over the next four months. Scroll the article to get the direct link to attempt XAT Mock Test.
XAT 2027 Mock Test Pattern and Exam Structure
The XAT 2027 mock test follows the same overall structure as the actual XAT exam. Attempting the mock test can help candidates understand the secretion wise structure, number of questions, exam duration and marking scheme before appearing for the final test.
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Particulars
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Details
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Number of sections
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Exam duration
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3 hours (180 minutes)
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Total number of questions
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95
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Total marks
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95
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Answer choices per question
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5
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Mode of examination
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Online
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Marking scheme
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+1 mark for every correct answer
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Negative marking
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-0.25 marks for every incorrect answer
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Unattempted questions
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-0.10 marks for more than 8 consecutive unattempted questions
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General Knowledge section
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No negative marking
How to Access The XAT 2027 Mock Test?
Candidates who are eligible for the XAT 2027 official mock test can access it through their application dashboard. They need to log in using their registered credentials and follow these the steps given below:
- Visit the official XAT website at xatonline.in
- On the official portal click on the login option
- Select the existing user login
- Enter your application number and password
- Your Candidate dashboard will appear on the screen
- Click on the Mock Test Tab
- Read the instructions carefully and start the mock test
Direct Link to Access the XAT 2027 Mock Test
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.