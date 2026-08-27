XAT Mock Test 2027 on August 30; Last Date to Register Today

XAT 2027 Registration: XLRI is conducting the official XAT 2027 mock test on August 30, 2026. To participate, candidates must be fully registered for the XAT exam, which includes payment of the exam fee. Since the last day to register for this mock test is today, August 27, 2026. This mock test is designed to help candidates show the actual XAT 2027 exam, featuring the same question structure and difficulty level to provide students with a real time practice experience. On August 30, registered candidates will receive an email containing a direct link to access and appear for the test.

To register for XAT 2027, candidates must visit the official website xatonline.in. After that, create a login ID using their contact details, verify their account via OTP, and complete the application form with required information. The process also includes uploading a photograph and signature, option for selecting test cities, choosing the desired XLRI course and campus, and paying the INR 2300 application fee.