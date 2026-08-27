XAT Mock Test 2027 on August 30; Last Date to Register Today
The Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2027 registration deadline ends today. The XAT 2027 mock test is scheduled for August 30. Check registration details, mock test date, eligibility, and other important information here.
XAT 2027 Registration: XLRI is conducting the official XAT 2027 mock test on August 30, 2026. To participate, candidates must be fully registered for the XAT exam, which includes payment of the exam fee. Since the last day to register for this mock test is today, August 27, 2026. This mock test is designed to help candidates show the actual XAT 2027 exam, featuring the same question structure and difficulty level to provide students with a real time practice experience. On August 30, registered candidates will receive an email containing a direct link to access and appear for the test.
To register for XAT 2027, candidates must visit the official website xatonline.in. After that, create a login ID using their contact details, verify their account via OTP, and complete the application form with required information. The process also includes uploading a photograph and signature, option for selecting test cities, choosing the desired XLRI course and campus, and paying the INR 2300 application fee.
XAT 2027 Registration Important Highlights
Candidates can check the below tabulated information for major XAT 2027 Registration important highlights:
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Overview
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Details
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Registration Deadline for Mock Test
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August 27, 2026
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Mock Test Date
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August 30, 2026
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Eligibility
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Registered candidates who have paid the exam fee
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Registration Fee
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INR 2300
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How to Apply
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Visit xatonline.in, Register, Fill details, Upload docs, Pay fee.
How to Apply for XAT 2027?
To apply for the XAT 2027 mock test, candidates need to register online on the official website by creating a login ID and paying the exam fee. Check out the below mentioned step by step process:
- Visit the official website xatonline.in
- Click on ‘register now’
- Enter the required details such as phone number, email ID and create a login
- Confirm XAT registration by using the OTP received
- Go to application form and fill your academic details
- Upload photo and signature in prescribed format
- Select test cities for centre allotment
- Select XLRI course and campus
- Pay XAT fees of INR 2300 via debit/credit card or net banking
XAT mock tests are conducted two-three times between the months of August and November, to help candidates to give them the exact exam idea and latest exam pattern. XLRI will announce, second official XAT mock test 2027 most likely in September, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.