XAT Registration 2023 To End Today, Apply Soon at xatonline.in

XAT Registration 2023: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the Xavier Admission Test (XAT) registration 2023 window today - December 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the XLRI MBA entrance exam in online mode at xatonline.in. Those who have not applied yet must register today. The registration process of of XAT started on August 10, 2022.

The XAT MBA entrance exam will be conducted on 8th January 2023 in computer-based mode. The exam score is valid for admission to MBA/PGDM courses at XLRI-Jamshedpur, XAMI institutes and over 1,000 B-schools accepting XAT scores.

XAT 2023 Registration Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for XAT 2023?

Xavier Admission Test online form has to be done in online mode. While filling XAT form, candidates will have to pay the registration fees in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to register for XAT 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of XLRI - xatonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Register tab.

3rd Step - Fill in all the details and set a password.

4th Step - Now, login using the registered email id and password.

5th Step - Fill in all the personal and academic details and upload the required documents.

6th Step - Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 2000 through credit/ debit card or net banking to complete registration. After submission of XAT application fee payment, an e-receipt will be displayed on the computer screen. Non-generation of E-receipt indicates payment failure. XAT is scheduled to be held in a single shift between 2 and 5:10 pm. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

