XIME Kochi 2023: Registration Begins for PGDM Programme, Apply at xime.org

    Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship begins online applications for the PGDM programme 2023. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and apply at the website of XIME. The application fee is to be paid online by the eligible applicants. Check the admission-related details mentioned below. 

    Updated: Dec 22, 2022 18:43 IST
    XIME Kochi 2023: Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Kochi is inviting online applications for admissions to the PGDM programme for the academic year 2023. Interested candidates can check the official website to participate in the admission process. 

    For the admission process, valid CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT, and Kerala MAT scores are required to be submitted by all applicants while filling out the application form. Also, a valid scorecard is to be presented during document verification to get shortlisted for the XIME Kochi PGDM programme 2023.

    How To Apply For XIME PGDM 2023

    Candidates interested in applying for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Entrepreneurship ( PGDM) can submit their application form on the online portal. They will have to pay the required amount of Rs 1500 as the application fee in online/ offline mode. Following are the steps candidates need to follow in order to apply for the PGDM programme. 

    • Step 1 - Go to the XIME website xime.org
    • Step 2 - Then visit the XIME Kochi section on the homepage
    • Step 3 - On the screen, click on the “Apply Now” button
    • Step 4 - Register yourself by filling out the correct details like name, number, email id
    • Step 5 - Upload all the essential documents
    • Step 6 - Pay the online registration fee for XIME PGDM 2023
    • Step 7 - Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference

    XIME PGDM 2023 Eligibility Criteria

    Aspirants are required to have a Bachelor’s degree from any recognized university in any discipline along with a minimum of 50 per cent marks while 45 per cent marks will be needed for candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories. 

    Moreover, those candidates who are appearing for their final year exams and awaiting final year results are also eligible to apply for the PGDM programme at XIME. However, they were required to submit proof of their degree exam with a minimum of 50 per cent marks latest by September 10, 2022. 

    XIME PGDM 2023 Selection Procedure

    The aspirants will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the entrance exam, marks of classes 10 and 12, marks of undergraduate/ postgraduate courses, group discussion, personal interview, and other activities. 

    Final candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic performance, and participation in sports, extra-curricular activities, academic diversity, and gender diversity. 

