XIME PGDM 2023: Admission Process Begins, Check at xime.org

XIME PGDM 2023: Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Chennai has started online registrations for the two-year course - Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for the batch 2023. As per the admission notification, applying candidates will have to pay the required amount of Rs 1500 as the application fee through the payment portal.

Applicants who are interested in pursuing the Post Graduate Diploma in Management can check and apply at the portal available at xime.org. Moreover, the candidates are required to carefully examine all the details regarding the course and then complete the registration process by following the instructions given on the website.

XIME 2023 Application Form for PGDM Course - Click here

Steps to Apply for PGDM Programme 2023 at XIME

Eligible candidates who wish to take admissions into the PGDM programme for the batch 2023-25 can check the official website and fill out the online form. Here are a few steps to complete the admission process.

Step 1 - Visit the main XIME website xime.org

Step 2 - Click on the “Apply Now” tab

Step 3 - On the homepage, select the options given under Apply Now button

Step 4 - Register yourself by giving basic details like name, email ID, mobile number, etc

Step 5 - Fill in all the correct details

Step 6 - Upload all the requested documents

Step 7 - Submit and access the application form using your user ID and password

Step 8 - Download and keep a photocopy of the application form

XIME Chennai PGDM Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates who wish to register for the PGDM course should fulfill the prerequisites before proceeding to the online application form. As per the eligibility criteria mentioned by XIME, the applicants should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university along with a minimum aggregate of 50% (45% for SC/ ST candidates) scored in the course.

XIME PGDM Selection Process 2023

Final selection for admissions to the Post Graduate Diploma in Management programme at Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) is based on the candidates' scores in the Common Admission Test (CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT, TANCET), marks of Classes 10th & 12th, Undergraduate or Postgraduate Degree marks, Group discussion & Interview, participation in sports, extra-curricular activities, gender diversity and academic diversity. Further, the PGDM course offers a wide range of specializations in departments like Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, Operations, General Management and IT & Analytics.

