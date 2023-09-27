XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024 Ongoing at xlri.ac.in; Apply via XAT

XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jhajjar has begun the registration process for PGDM (HRM), PGDM (BM), and PGDM (GM) for batch 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website: xlri.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to register is November 30, 2023.
In order to complete XLRI PDDM admission 2024, candidates need to appear in and submit scores of XAT/GMAT/GRE. The final admission list will be prepared on the basis of these scores. Candidates have to pay Rs 2100 along with additional Rs 200 per programme for XLRI 2024.
Candidates must check out the eligibility requirements before applying for XLRI PDDM admission 2024.
XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024 Important Dates
Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply
|
November 30, 2023
|
XAT exam date
|
January 7, 2024
|
Result declaration
|
End of January 2024
|
Interviews
|
Mid-February - Mid March
|
Academic session commences
|
Mid-June, 2024
XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024: Check Course-wise Fee Structure
Check out the programme-wise fee structure below:
- PGDMBusiness ManagementHuman Resource Management- Rs. 27.4 lakhs
- XLRI-RUTGERS Double Master’s Programme- Rs. 15 lakhs approx for 1st year
- PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Creation- Rs. 15 lakh approx
- PGDM General Management- Rs. 23.15 lakh
- PGDM in Fellow Programme in Management- Rs. 25 lakhs approx
XLRI Admissions 2024: Check Application Fee Here
Check out the prescribed fee below:
|
Specification
|
Application Fee
|
Indian candidate registering through XAT 2024
|
Rs 2100 + Rs 200 per programme (additional)
|
Indian candidate through GMAT / GRE
|
Rs. 2500 (only for Ex-PGDM)
|
Foreign and NRI candidates registering through XAT 2024
|
Rs. 5000 (for one or more programme(s)
Also Read: CAT 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Admit Card on Oct 25