XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024 Ongoing at xlri.ac.in; Apply via XAT

XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024 is midway. Candidates can apply via XAT scores on the official website: xlri.ac.in. Check the steps to apply and application fee here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 27, 2023 13:15 IST
XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jhajjar has begun the registration process for  PGDM (HRM), PGDM (BM), and PGDM (GM) for batch 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website: xlri.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to register is November 30, 2023. 

In order to complete XLRI PDDM admission 2024, candidates need to appear in and submit scores of XAT/GMAT/GRE. The final admission list will be prepared on the basis of these scores. Candidates have to pay Rs 2100 along with additional Rs 200 per programme for XLRI 2024. 

Candidates must check out the eligibility requirements before applying for  XLRI PDDM admission 2024.

XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024 Important Dates

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply

November 30, 2023

XAT exam date

January 7, 2024

Result declaration

End of January 2024

Interviews

Mid-February - Mid March

Academic session commences

Mid-June, 2024

XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024: Check Course-wise Fee Structure

Check out the programme-wise fee structure below:

  • PGDMBusiness ManagementHuman Resource Management- Rs. 27.4 lakhs
  • XLRI-RUTGERS Double Master’s Programme- Rs. 15 lakhs approx for 1st year
  • PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Creation- Rs. 15 lakh approx
  • PGDM General Management- Rs. 23.15 lakh
  • PGDM in Fellow Programme in Management- Rs. 25 lakhs approx

XLRI Admissions 2024: Check Application Fee Here

Check out the prescribed fee below:

Specification

Application Fee

Indian candidate registering through XAT 2024

Rs 2100 + Rs 200 per programme (additional)

Indian candidate through GMAT / GRE

Rs. 2500 (only for Ex-PGDM)

Foreign and NRI candidates registering through XAT 2024

Rs. 5000 (for one or more programme(s)

