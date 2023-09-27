XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024 Ongoing at xlri.ac.in; Apply via XAT

XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024: Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jhajjar has begun the registration process for PGDM (HRM), PGDM (BM), and PGDM (GM) for batch 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website: xlri.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to register is November 30, 2023.

In order to complete XLRI PDDM admission 2024, candidates need to appear in and submit scores of XAT/GMAT/GRE. The final admission list will be prepared on the basis of these scores. Candidates have to pay Rs 2100 along with additional Rs 200 per programme for XLRI 2024.

Candidates must check out the eligibility requirements before applying for XLRI PDDM admission 2024.

XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024 Important Dates

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Last date to apply November 30, 2023 XAT exam date January 7, 2024 Result declaration End of January 2024 Interviews Mid-February - Mid March Academic session commences Mid-June, 2024

XLRI PGDM Admissions 2024: Check Course-wise Fee Structure

Check out the programme-wise fee structure below:

PGDMBusiness ManagementHuman Resource Management- Rs. 27.4 lakhs

XLRI-RUTGERS Double Master’s Programme- Rs. 15 lakhs approx for 1st year

PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Creation- Rs. 15 lakh approx

PGDM General Management- Rs. 23.15 lakh

PGDM in Fellow Programme in Management- Rs. 25 lakhs approx

XLRI Admissions 2024: Check Application Fee Here

Check out the prescribed fee below:

Specification Application Fee Indian candidate registering through XAT 2024 Rs 2100 + Rs 200 per programme (additional) Indian candidate through GMAT / GRE Rs. 2500 (only for Ex-PGDM) Foreign and NRI candidates registering through XAT 2024 Rs. 5000 (for one or more programme(s)

