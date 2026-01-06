XLRI XAT 2026 Response Sheet Released at xatonline.in; Direct link to Download Here

XAT 2026 Response Sheet: The XAT 2026 response sheet is now available on the official website. Those who have appeared for the XAT 2026 exam, conducted on January 4, 2026, can visit the official website to download their individual response sheet.

To download the XAT 2026 response sheets, students can visit the official website and log in using their XAT ID and Password. The XAT 2026 response sheet includes the exam question paper with section-wise questions and the candidate’s response marked. It must be noted that the response sheet does not include the XAT 2026 answer key.

XAT 2026 response sheet can be downloaded through the link on the official website - xatonline.in. The link for the official XAT 2026 answer key is expected to be issued soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.