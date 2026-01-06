JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
XLRI XAT 2026 Response Sheet Released at xatonline.in; Direct link to Download Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 6, 2026, 14:09 IST

The Xavier School of Management has released the XAT 2026 answer key and response sheet today Candidate’s can download the XAT 2026 response sheet, answer key, and solution on its official website at xatonline.in.

XLRI Releases Response Sheet at xatonline.in
Key Points

  • Download the XAT 2026 response sheet with XAT ID and Password
  • XAT 2026 provisional answer sheet to be issued soon
  • Download XAT results at xatonline.in soon

XAT 2026 Response Sheet:  The XAT 2026 response sheet is now available on the official website. Those who have appeared for the XAT 2026 exam, conducted on January 4, 2026, can visit the official website to download their individual response sheet.

To download the XAT 2026 response sheets, students can visit the official website and log in using their XAT ID and PasswordThe XAT 2026 response sheet includes the exam question paper with section-wise questions and the candidate’s response marked. It must be noted that the response sheet does not include the XAT 2026 answer key.

XAT 2026 response sheet can be downloaded through the link on the official website - xatonline.in. The link for the official XAT 2026 answer key is expected to be issued soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

XAT 2026 Response Sheet - Click Here

How to Download the XAT 2026 Response Sheet?

The link for candidates to download the XAT response sheet is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the individual response sheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT

Step 2: Click on the Download link given on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using the XAT ID and Password

Step 4: The individual response sheets will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Details Given on the XAT 2026 Response Sheets

The individual XAT response sheets are available for download on the official website. The response sheet will include the following details

  • XAT 2026 question paper
  • Status of answer
  • Response marked

The XAT 2026 answer key is expected to be released online soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

