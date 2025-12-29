Yearender 2025: Schedule for National Level Entrance Examinations

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and 2 to be held in January and April 2026
- NEET UG 2026 to be held in the first week of May 2026
- CUET UG exam 2026 to be held in May 2026
Yearender 2025: The National Level Entrance Examinations for major professional courses for the 2026 academic session will commence in January 2026. Candidates who have qualified their class 12 board exams from CBSE, ICSE and various state boards and those appearing for the exams in the in February-March-April 2026 are eligible to appear for the entrance examinations in 2026. The session begins with the commencement of the JEE Main 2026 exams in January 2026. The JEE Main exams will be held twice a year in January and April, respectively. After the JEE Main, the NEET exams will be conducted in May 2026.
Along with JEE Main, other entrance exams include the GATE 2026 exams and JAM 2026, which will be conducted in February by IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay, respectively.
The academic session admission will begin the the JEE Main session 1 exams scheduled will be held on the offline mode across vahe exam will be held on the offline mode across various exam centres. Students must note that the registration and application process has already concluded, and the JEE Main 2026 admit card is expected to be released in the first week of January 2026.
JEE Main 2026
JEE Main is conducted for admissions to the engineering courses offered in colleges across the country. Candidates Qualifying JEE Mains will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 exams.
|
Dates of Examination Session 1
|
Between 22 January and 31 January 2025
|
Dates of Examination Session 2
|
Between 2 April and 9 April 2025 (Tentatively)
|
JEE Advanced 2026
|
May 17, 2027
Paper 1: 9 AM to 12 Noon
Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
JAM 2026 Schedule
Check the schedule for IIT JAM 2026 below
|
JAM 2026 Schedule
|
Date
|
Availability of JAM Admit Cards on the Online Application Portal (for Download and Printing)*
|
January 05, 2026
|
Date of Examination
|
February 15, 2026
|
Announcement of the Results*
|
March 20, 2026
GATE 2026 Schedule
Check the schedule for the GATE 2026 examination below
|
GATE 2026 Examinations
|
Saturday
Sunday
Saturday
Sunday
|
February 07, 2026
February 08, 2026
February 14, 2026
February 15, 2026
|
Announcement of results
|
Thursday
|
March 19, 2026
NEET 2026
After JEE Main 2026, JAM 2026 and GATE 2026, the most important exam held is the NEET UG 2026 exam. The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET UG exam for admissions to medical courses offered in medical colleges and universities. Every year, the NEET UG entrance exam is conducted on the first Sunday of May. Considering this, it is expected that the NEET UG 2026 exam dates will be announced by officials soon.
CUET UG 2026
Candidates who do not wish to participate in the engineering and medical exams but want to pursue degree courses must appear for the CUET UG entrance exams. The CUET UG entrance exams are conducted for admissions to various undergraduate programmes offered at central universities and other participating institutions.
The applications for CUET UG 2026 will be issued online soon. The exams will be conducted for various undergraduate programmes in May 2026. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
Also Read: Yearender 2025: NTA Changes in JEE Main 2026, NEET APAAR ID, How to Generate, Link with Application Biggest Changes
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation