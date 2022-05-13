Yogi Govt makes Recital of National Anthem Mandatory in all UP Madrassas

UP Madrassa to recite National Anthem from Today: Soon sounds of national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" will be echoing from UP Madrassa. The Yogi Adityanath led UP Government has made recital of National Anthem mandatory in all Madrassas located in the state. The order came into effect from 12th May 2022 and from Thursday onwards, all the Madrassas based in Uttar Pradesh will have to mandatorily recite National Anthem. The decision to make recital of National Anthem in UP Madrassas mandatory was taken at a UP Madrassa Education Board Meeting held on 24th March 2022.

Order Came into Effect on 12th May

The order regarding mandatory recital of National Anthem in UP Madrassas came into effect from 12th May 2022. Confirming the same, UP Madrassa Education Board Registrar SN Pandey noted that the regular classes in madrassas resumed from 12th May after the Ramzan holidays. In line with this, the order also came into effect from the same day - Thursday.

According to order, all Madrassas located in Uttar Pradesh will ensure recital of the national anthem prior to the commencement of classes. As part of the directive, the national anthem is to be sung by both teachers and students from the upcoming academic session. The order is applicable to all aided and non-aided madrassas in the state. At present there are a total of 16,461 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh and 560 of them receive government grants.

District Minority Welfare Officers to ensure Compliance

With the order of mandatory recital of the National Anthem at Madrassas coming into force from 12th May, the Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board, SN Pandey has given the responsibility of ensuring its compliance to District Minority Welfare Officers. These officers have been directed to regularly monitor and ensure that all Madrassas in the state follow the guidelines.

