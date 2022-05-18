YUVIKA 2022: One Lakh Students Apply For ISRO's Residential Training Programme, Get Details Here

YUVIKA 2022: As per the recent updates, the residential training programme, 'YUva VIgyani KAryakram' (YUVIKA) organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received over one lakh applications from students from across the country. YUVIKA is being conducted by ISRO from 16th to 28th May 2022. For the training programme, ISRO has selected 150 students based on their academic scores and achievements in other co-curricular activities.

Earlier, ISRO stated regarding the conduct of YUVIKA, that it has chalked out this programme to "Catch them young", adding, it is also expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-based research/career.

YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA) 2022

YUVIKA-2022 was virtually inaugurated by Dr S Somanath on 16th May. The ISRO Young Scientist Programme is a residential programme and will span over two weeks during the summer vacations. It is special programme for school children and is aimed at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to the younger students with a preference to rural areas. This programme includes invited talks, experience sharing by eminent scientists, experimental demonstrations, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

ISRO YUVIKA Training at Five Centres

The space agency organized the training at its five centres - Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad, National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, and North Eastern Space Applications Centre, Shillong. All the students will be taken to SDSC SHAR- Sriharikota, the space port of India, for a visit and face-to-face interaction with ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

Statement of ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Addressing the gathering, Mr Somanath urged the students to fully utilise the opportunity to interact with the senior scientists and technocrats whom they are going to meet in the next two weeks. He also explained to the students about the vast opportunities and domains like Engineering, Astrophysics, Astrobiology, Mathematics, Material Science, Chemistry, and Computer Science which actually are integral part of space technology "but not known to people." He also appealed to the students to become "ambassadors" of ISRO and propagate the experience to their schoolmates, teachers, and general public and make them understand how ISRO is touching each and everyone’s life in a positive way.

