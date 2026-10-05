DAVV Result 2026: Direct Link to Check UG and PG Exam Results at dauniv.ac.in

DAVV Result 2026: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, declares the results of its undergraduate and postgraduate exams on its official website. Students who appeared in the 2026 semester and annual exams can easily check their DAVV result online. The result is shown as an online marksheet with marks, grades and pass or fail status for each subject. To check it, candidates need to enter their roll number or enrollment number on the official portal. In this result page, we have shared the direct link, step-by-step process, details on the marksheet and other important information about the DAVV University Result 2026.
DAVV Result 2026: Overview
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya releases results for its UG and PG courses after the semester and annual exams are over. Below are the key details at a glance, so students can quickly find all the information about DAVV Result 2026:
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Particulars
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Details
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University Name
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Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore
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Exam Name
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UG / PG Semester & Annual Examinations 2026
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Courses Covered
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BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, MCom, LL.B, B.A.LL.B
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Result Status
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Active (Latest grade & pass lists released progressively)
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Recent Declarations
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• M.A. Economics & Sociology (Sem II) Grade Lists
• B.A.LL.B. (Sem X) Pass/Grade Lists
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Login Credentials
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Roll Number / Enrollment Number
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Result Components
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Grade Lists, Pass Lists, and Individual Marksheets
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Official Portals
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dauniv.ac.in/results (Grade/Pass Lists)
davv.mponline.gov.in (Individual Marksheets)
DAVV Result 2026 Direct Link
The DAVV result link is activated on the official website as the university declares the result. Students can use the links below to reach the result page directly. Please do not trust unofficial websites for your marksheet.
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Particulars
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Check Link
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DAVV Official Website
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DAVV Result 2026 (UG/PG)
DAVV Result 2026 Course Wise Links
DAVV declares results separately for each course and semester. Students can use the table below to reach the result page for their own course. Always open the link only from the official website.
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Course / Program
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Result Link
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BA (1st to 6th Semester)
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BSc (1st to 6th Semester)
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BCom (1st to 6th Semester)
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BBA
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BCA
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MA (1st to 4th Semester)
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MSc (1st to 4th Semester)
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MCom (1st to 4th Semester)
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LLB / LLM
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B.Ed / M.Ed
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Other Courses (Professional & Diploma)
How to Check DAVV Result 2026
Canddiates can follow these steps to check DAVV Result 2026. They just need to keep their roll number or enrollment number ready before you start.
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Visit the official website of DAVV, dauniv.ac.in.
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Click on the Results section on the homepage.
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Select your course and semester or year.
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Enter your roll number or enrollment number.
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Click on Submit.
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Your result will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on DAVV Result 2026 Marksheet
The online result is a provisional marksheet. Students should check every detail on it carefully after downloading. If anything is wrong, they should contact the university or their college right away.
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Name of the university and the exam
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Candidate's name and father's name
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Roll number and enrollment number
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Course name and semester or year
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Subject names and subject codes
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Marks obtained in theory and practical papers
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Total marks and grade or division
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Result status (Pass / Fail / ATKT)
DAVV Passing Marks and Grading System
Every student must score the minimum marks in each paper to pass the exam. The exact passing criteria can differ slightly by course, so students should check their course rules on the official website.
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Particulars
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Details
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Minimum Passing Marks (UG)
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40% aggregate / in each individual subject or paper
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Minimum Passing Marks (PG)
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40% in each subject (may vary slightly across specialized professional courses)
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First Division
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60% and above ($\ge 60\%$)
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Second Division
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48% to 59.99%
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Third Division
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40% to 47.99%
What to Do After DAVV Result 2026
Once the result is out, students should first check their marksheet carefully. If they are not happy with their marks, or if there is any mistake, the university gives some options. Here is what students can do.
Re-evaluation and Re-totaling
If a student feels the marks are lower than expected, they can apply for re-totaling or re-evaluation of the answer sheet. The process and the last date are announced by the university after the result. Students need to fill the form and pay the fee within the given time. Late applications are usually not accepted.
ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms)
Students who fail in a limited number of subjects may be given ATKT. This lets them move to the next semester or year while clearing the backlog papers later. The ATKT rules differ by course, so check the university notice for exact details.
Correction in Marksheet
Mistakes in name, roll number or marks should be reported quickly. Students can submit a written application to their college or the university examination department along with their admit card and ID proof.
Original Marksheet and Degree
The online marksheet is provisional. The original marksheet is issued through the college or the university after some time. Keep your enrollment number safe, as it is needed for all future work.