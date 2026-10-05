DAVV Result 2026: Direct Link to Check UG and PG Exam Results at dauniv.ac.in

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, releases its 2026 UG and PG results online at dauniv.ac.in. Students can check marks and result status using their roll or enrollment number, then download the provisional marksheet and apply for re-evaluation if needed. Check this article to get direct result link and other details.

DAVV Result 2026: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, declares the results of its undergraduate and postgraduate exams on its official website. Students who appeared in the 2026 semester and annual exams can easily check their DAVV result online. The result is shown as an online marksheet with marks, grades and pass or fail status for each subject. To check it, candidates need to enter their roll number or enrollment number on the official portal. In this result page, we have shared the direct link, step-by-step process, details on the marksheet and other important information about the DAVV University Result 2026. DAVV Result 2026: Overview Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya releases results for its UG and PG courses after the semester and annual exams are over. Below are the key details at a glance, so students can quickly find all the information about DAVV Result 2026:

Particulars Details University Name Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore Exam Name UG / PG Semester & Annual Examinations 2026 Courses Covered BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, MCom, LL.B, B.A.LL.B Result Status Active (Latest grade & pass lists released progressively) Recent Declarations • M.A. Economics & Sociology (Sem II) Grade Lists

• B.A.LL.B. (Sem X) Pass/Grade Lists Login Credentials Roll Number / Enrollment Number Result Components Grade Lists, Pass Lists, and Individual Marksheets Official Portals dauniv.ac.in/results (Grade/Pass Lists)

davv.mponline.gov.in (Individual Marksheets) DAVV Result 2026 Direct Link The DAVV result link is activated on the official website as the university declares the result. Students can use the links below to reach the result page directly. Please do not trust unofficial websites for your marksheet.

How to Check DAVV Result 2026 Canddiates can follow these steps to check DAVV Result 2026. They just need to keep their roll number or enrollment number ready before you start. Visit the official website of DAVV, dauniv.ac.in.

Click on the Results section on the homepage.

Select your course and semester or year.

Enter your roll number or enrollment number.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use. Details Mentioned on DAVV Result 2026 Marksheet The online result is a provisional marksheet. Students should check every detail on it carefully after downloading. If anything is wrong, they should contact the university or their college right away. Name of the university and the exam

Candidate's name and father's name

Roll number and enrollment number

Course name and semester or year

Subject names and subject codes

Marks obtained in theory and practical papers

Total marks and grade or division

Result status (Pass / Fail / ATKT)

DAVV Passing Marks and Grading System Every student must score the minimum marks in each paper to pass the exam. The exact passing criteria can differ slightly by course, so students should check their course rules on the official website. Particulars Details Minimum Passing Marks (UG) 40% aggregate / in each individual subject or paper Minimum Passing Marks (PG) 40% in each subject (may vary slightly across specialized professional courses) First Division 60% and above ($\ge 60\%$) Second Division 48% to 59.99% Third Division 40% to 47.99% What to Do After DAVV Result 2026 Once the result is out, students should first check their marksheet carefully. If they are not happy with their marks, or if there is any mistake, the university gives some options. Here is what students can do.

Re-evaluation and Re-totaling If a student feels the marks are lower than expected, they can apply for re-totaling or re-evaluation of the answer sheet. The process and the last date are announced by the university after the result. Students need to fill the form and pay the fee within the given time. Late applications are usually not accepted. ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) Students who fail in a limited number of subjects may be given ATKT. This lets them move to the next semester or year while clearing the backlog papers later. The ATKT rules differ by course, so check the university notice for exact details. Correction in Marksheet Mistakes in name, roll number or marks should be reported quickly. Students can submit a written application to their college or the university examination department along with their admit card and ID proof.