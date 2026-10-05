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DAVV Result 2026: Direct Link to Check UG and PG Exam Results at dauniv.ac.in

Bebo Rani
ByBebo Rani
Oct 5, 2026, 11:18 IST
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, releases its 2026 UG and PG results online at dauniv.ac.in. Students can check marks and result status using their roll or enrollment number, then download the provisional marksheet and apply for re-evaluation if needed. Check this article to get direct result link and other details.
DAVV Result 2026: Direct Link to Check UG and PG Exam Results at dauniv.ac.in
DAVV Result 2026: Direct Link to Check UG and PG Exam Results at dauniv.ac.in

    DAVV Result 2026: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, declares the results of its undergraduate and postgraduate exams on its official website. Students who appeared in the 2026 semester and annual exams can easily check their DAVV result online. The result is shown as an online marksheet with marks, grades and pass or fail status for each subject. To check it, candidates need to enter their roll number or enrollment number on the official portal. In this result page, we have shared the direct link, step-by-step process, details on the marksheet and other important information about the DAVV University Result 2026.

    DAVV Result 2026: Overview

    Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya releases results for its UG and PG courses after the semester and annual exams are over. Below are the key details at a glance, so students can quickly find all the information about DAVV Result 2026:

    Particulars

    Details

    University Name

    Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore

    Exam Name

    UG / PG Semester & Annual Examinations 2026

    Courses Covered

    BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, MCom, LL.B, B.A.LL.B

    Result Status

    Active (Latest grade & pass lists released progressively)

    Recent Declarations

    • M.A. Economics & Sociology (Sem II) Grade Lists


    • B.A.LL.B. (Sem X) Pass/Grade Lists

    Login Credentials

    Roll Number / Enrollment Number

    Result Components

    Grade Lists, Pass Lists, and Individual Marksheets

    Official Portals

    dauniv.ac.in/results (Grade/Pass Lists)


    davv.mponline.gov.in (Individual Marksheets)

    DAVV Result 2026 Direct Link

    The DAVV result link is activated on the official website as the university declares the result. Students can use the links below to reach the result page directly. Please do not trust unofficial websites for your marksheet. 

    Particulars

    Check Link

    DAVV Official Website

    dauniv.ac.in

    DAVV Result 2026 (UG/PG)

    Click Here 

    DAVV Result 2026 Course Wise Links

    DAVV declares results separately for each course and semester. Students can use the table below to reach the result page for their own course. Always open the link only from the official website.

    Course / Program

    Result Link

    BA (1st to 6th Semester)

    Click Here 

    BSc (1st to 6th Semester)

    Click Here

    BCom (1st to 6th Semester)

    Click Here 

    BBA

    Click Here 

    BCA

    Click Here 

    MA (1st to 4th Semester)

    Click Here

    MSc (1st to 4th Semester)

    Click Here 

    MCom (1st to 4th Semester)

    Click Here 

    LLB / LLM

    Click Here 

    B.Ed / M.Ed

    Click Here 

    Other Courses (Professional & Diploma)

    Click Here 

    How to Check DAVV Result 2026 

    Canddiates can follow these steps to check DAVV Result 2026. They just need to keep their roll number or enrollment number ready before you start.

    • Visit the official website of DAVV, dauniv.ac.in.

    • Click on the Results section on the homepage.

    • Select your course and semester or year.

    • Enter your roll number or enrollment number.

    • Click on Submit.

    • Your result will appear on the screen.

    • Download it and take a printout for future use.

    Details Mentioned on DAVV Result 2026 Marksheet

    The online result is a provisional marksheet. Students should check every detail on it carefully after downloading. If anything is wrong, they should contact the university or their college right away.

    • Name of the university and the exam

    • Candidate's name and father's name

    • Roll number and enrollment number

    • Course name and semester or year

    • Subject names and subject codes

    • Marks obtained in theory and practical papers

    • Total marks and grade or division

    • Result status (Pass / Fail / ATKT)

    DAVV Passing Marks and Grading System

    Every student must score the minimum marks in each paper to pass the exam. The exact passing criteria can differ slightly by course, so students should check their course rules on the official website.

    Particulars

    Details

    Minimum Passing Marks (UG)

    40% aggregate / in each individual subject or paper

    Minimum Passing Marks (PG)

    40% in each subject (may vary slightly across specialized professional courses)

    First Division

    60% and above ($\ge 60\%$)

    Second Division

    48% to 59.99%

    Third Division

    40% to 47.99%

    What to Do After DAVV Result 2026

    Once the result is out, students should first check their marksheet carefully. If they are not happy with their marks, or if there is any mistake, the university gives some options. Here is what students can do.

    Re-evaluation and Re-totaling

    If a student feels the marks are lower than expected, they can apply for re-totaling or re-evaluation of the answer sheet. The process and the last date are announced by the university after the result. Students need to fill the form and pay the fee within the given time. Late applications are usually not accepted.

    ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms)

    Students who fail in a limited number of subjects may be given ATKT. This lets them move to the next semester or year while clearing the backlog papers later. The ATKT rules differ by course, so check the university notice for exact details.

    Correction in Marksheet

    Mistakes in name, roll number or marks should be reported quickly. Students can submit a written application to their college or the university examination department along with their admit card and ID proof.

    Original Marksheet and Degree

    The online marksheet is provisional. The original marksheet is issued through the college or the university after some time. Keep your enrollment number safe, as it is needed for all future work.



    Bebo Rani
    Bebo Rani

    Executive - Editorial

      Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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      First Published: Oct 5, 2026, 11:18 IST

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