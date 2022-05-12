Manipur Board Result 2022 Date: How to Check BSEM Manipur Class 10th 12th Result Link Here

Manipur Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will be announcing the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Result by June-July 2022. According to the schedule issued by the Manipur board, the 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to be conducted by the board in May-June 2022.

To check the Manipur class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration details in the result link provided on the website. Apart from the Result link given on the website, students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the Manipur board HSLC and HSE Results 2022.

Candidates can check the Manipur Board 10th and 12th results 2022 on the official website - manresults.nic.in. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 can bookmark this page to receive updates on BSEM and COHSEM Results 2022.

Manipur Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

Exam Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education, Manipur Exam Name High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 Council of Higher Secondary Education (HSE), Manipur Result name Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2022 Manipur HSE Exam Results 2022 Manipur Board 10th Result Date June 2022 (Tentative) Manipur board class 10 result 2022 Mode Online

Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time:

Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results are expected to be announced by June 2022. The Manipur Board 10th and 12th Examinations are being conducted in April-May 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 here.

Events Dates HSLC Exam Dates May 6 to 23, 2022 HS Exam Dates April 7 to May 11, 2022 Manipur HSE result 2022 Date June 2022

How to Check Manipur Board HSLC and HSE Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Manipur Board HSLC and HSE Results 2022 will be announced on the official website. Students checking their Manipur Board Results 2022 can also follow the steps provided below to check the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the BSEM 10th/12th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The BSEM HSLC/ HSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

How To Check Manipur Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the Manipur board class 10 and 12 result link 2022 available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. To check the Manipur HSLC and HSE Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

Open SMS on the phone

Type - manres10/12

Send it to 9212357123

What details will be mentioned in BSEM Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results sheets will contain the details of the students and the marks secured in each subject of the exam. Candidates can check below the details of the Manipur Board 10th and 12th results 2022.

Name of Examination Class (10th, 12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Manipur Board Result Statistics

Manipur board 10th and 12th result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Manipur board. Along with announcing the Manipur board HSLC and HSE Results 2022, the board will also release the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the 10th and 12th exams. Candidates appearing for the Manipur Board 10th and 12th exams can check the results statistics of the previous year here.

Manipur HSLC result - Statistics of 2021

Category of students Number of students registered Number of students appeared Total passed students Pass percentage Male regular 20,416 20,416 20,416 100% Female regular 19,438 19,438 19,438 100% Male external 3,540 3,540 3,540 100% Female external 3,814 3,814 3,814 100% Grand total 47,208 47,208 47,208 100%

Previous year’s Statistics of Manipur Board 12th Result

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass % Pass & of Boys Pass % of Girls 2021 - - - - 2020 29,144 86 - - 2019 28,649 73.83 70.14 77.41 2018 28,020 67.04 66 68 2017 26,836 89.56 85.64 90.84 2016 24,772 88.76 84.76 85.83 2015 21,045 86.76 84.94 83.67 2014 18,423 84.98 81.84 80.45

What After the Announcement of Manipur Board BSEM Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website. For students to check the Manipur board 10th and 12th results 2022, they are required to visit the website and enter the 10th and 12th registration number in the result link.

After the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced on the official website, students who wish to submit their answer sheets for a second round of evaluation and those who wish to appear for the exams a second time to improve their scores can visit the official website of Manipur board to complete the applications for the same.

After the applications are submitted, the board will conduct the 10th and 12th Manipur board re-evaluation and the compartmental exams. Details of the Class 10 and 12 Manipur board re-evaluation and compartment exams will be available here soon.

Manipur Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Manipur Board 10th and 12th Re-checking and re-evaluation process is being conducted for those students who are interested in getting their answer sheets re-checked for totalling mistakes.

Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated need to first visit the website and complete the applications available on the official website. Students must note that the re-evaluation will be conducted for only those answer sheets for which applications have been submitted.

The results of the students after the Manipur Board 10th and 12th re-checking and re-evaluation process will be announced on the official website of the board.

BSEM HSLC and HSE Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Manipur Board 10th and 12th compartmental exams 2022 are conducted for the students who were unable to score the required marks in the board exams. The Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for students shortly after the board exam results are declared.

To appear for the Manipur board 10th and 12th compartmental exams, students need to visit the official website and click on the applications for the compartmental exams available on the website. Shortly after the application process is completed the board will conduct the compartmental exams for the students. The results of the Manipur board 10th and 12th compartmental exams will be available on the official website of Manipur board.

Manipur Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website by the officials. Soon after the results are announced, the officials will also release the list of students who have topped in the 10th and 12th board exams. The toppers list will include the complete list of students who have secured the highest marks in the exams. Students can check the previous list of toppers below.

Manipur HSLC Result Toppers 2021

Rank Topper's Name Marks 1st Reshmi Nandeibam 579 2nd Huidrom Rohid Singh 578 3rd Khumanthem Bobosana Singh 572 3rd Rahul Naorem 572 4th Wangkheimayum Ranjan Singh 570

Manipur Board 12th Toppers List 2020

Science Stream

Candidate Name Marks ARCHANA HIJAM 485 MAISNAM TANUSHREE DEVI 483 ROBERTSON MOIRANGTHEM 479

Commerce Stream

Stream Marks JUSTINA YENDREMBAM 448 KANONBALA YUMNAM 442 THOUNAOJAM PATHOUSANA LUWANG 429

Arts Stream

Stream Marks KHOMDRAM MENAKA DEVI 464 VIKASH PAONAM 446 PH. FIROJ 445

About Manipur Board School Examination Board (BSEM)

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) was established in 1972, under the act passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The board includes both government and private schools. The curriculum of the schools that are affiliated with the BSEM is decided by the board. The board also conducts sports and recreational activities all over the state.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was set up in the year 1992 through the Manipur Higher Secondary Act of 1992 and is responsible for conducting the class 12 exams. Since then, the council has been entrusted with the job of developing higher secondary education in the state. The council is responsible for syllabus development, textbook printing, evaluation of study techniques and the conduction of annual higher secondary examinations for Class 12th students.