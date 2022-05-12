Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Manipur Board Result 2022 Date: How to Check BSEM Manipur Class 10th 12th Result Link Here

    Created On : May 12, 2022 14:07 ISTModified On : May 12, 2022 14:13 IST
    Manipur Board Results 2022
    Manipur Board Results 2022
    Manipur Board HSLC & HSE Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Manipur Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights
    Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time
    How to Check Manipur Board HSLC and HSE Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Manipur  Board Result 2022 for 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check Manipur Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Manipur Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will be announcing the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Result by June-July 2022. According to the schedule issued by the Manipur board, the 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to be conducted by the board in May-June 2022.

    To check the Manipur class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration details in the result link provided on the website. Apart from the Result link given on the website, students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the Manipur board HSLC and HSE Results 2022.

    Candidates can check the Manipur Board 10th and 12th results 2022 on the official website - manresults.nic.in. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 can bookmark this page to receive updates on BSEM  and COHSEM Results 2022.

    Manipur Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

    Exam Conducting Body

    Board of Secondary Education, Manipur

    Exam Name

    High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10

    Council of Higher Secondary Education (HSE), Manipur

    Result name

    Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2022

    Manipur HSE Exam Results 2022

    Manipur Board 10th Result Date

    June 2022 (Tentative)

    Manipur board class 10 result 2022 Mode

    Online

    Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time:

    Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results are expected to be announced by June 2022. The Manipur Board 10th and 12th Examinations are being conducted in April-May 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 here.

    Events

    Dates

    HSLC Exam Dates

    May 6 to 23, 2022

    HS Exam Dates

    April 7 to May 11, 2022

    Manipur HSE result 2022 Date

    June 2022

    How to Check Manipur Board HSLC and HSE Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Manipur Board HSLC and HSE Results 2022 will be announced on the official website. Students checking their Manipur Board Results 2022 can also follow the steps provided below to check the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website manresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the BSEM 10th/12th result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The BSEM HSLC/ HSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Manipur  Board Result 2022 for 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Manipur Board 10th and 12th results will be announced on the official website of the board. In order to make the process of checking the results easier, students can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur

    Manipur Board HSLC & HSE Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Class 10/ 12 result link

    Manipur Board HSLC Result 2022

    Manipur Board HSE Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Login using the registration number

    Manipur HSLC Result 2022

    Manipur Board HSE Result 2022

    Step 4th: Download the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Results for further reference

    How To Check Manipur Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Along with the Manipur board class 10 and 12 result link 2022 available on the official website, students will also be  able to check the results via SMS. To check the Manipur HSLC and HSE Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

    • Open SMS on the phone
    • Type - manres10/12
    • Send it to 9212357123

    What details will be mentioned in BSEM Result 2022 Class 10 and 12? 

    Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results sheets will contain the details of the students and the marks secured in each subject of the exam. Candidates can check below the details of the Manipur Board 10th and 12th results 2022.

    • Name of Examination Class (10th, 12th)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Manipur Board Result Statistics

    Manipur board 10th and 12th result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Manipur board. Along with announcing the Manipur board HSLC and HSE Results 2022, the board will also release the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the 10th and 12th exams. Candidates appearing for the Manipur Board 10th and 12th exams can check the results statistics of the previous year here.

    Manipur HSLC result - Statistics of 2021

    Category of students

    Number of students registered

    Number of students appeared

    Total passed students

    Pass percentage

    Male regular

    20,416

    20,416

    20,416

    100%

    Female regular

    19,438

    19,438

    19,438

    100%

    Male external

    3,540

    3,540

    3,540

    100%

    Female external

    3,814

    3,814

    3,814

    100%

    Grand total

    47,208

    47,208

    47,208

    100%

    Previous year’s Statistics of Manipur Board 12th Result

    Year

    Number of students appeared

    Overall pass %

    Pass & of Boys

    Pass % of Girls

    2021

    -

    -

    -

    -

    2020

    29,144

    86

    -

    -

    2019

    28,649

    73.83

    70.14

    77.41

    2018

    28,020

    67.04

    66

    68

    2017

    26,836

    89.56

    85.64

    90.84

    2016

    24,772

    88.76

    84.76

    85.83

    2015

    21,045

    86.76

    84.94

    83.67

    2014

    18,423

    84.98

    81.84

    80.45

    What After the Announcement of Manipur Board BSEM Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

    Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website. For students to check the Manipur board 10th and 12th results 2022, they are required to visit the website and enter the 10th and 12th registration number in the result link.

    After the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced on the official website, students who wish to submit their answer sheets for a second round of evaluation and those who wish to appear for the exams a second time to improve their scores can visit the official website of Manipur board to complete the applications for the same.

    After the applications are submitted, the board will conduct the 10th and 12th Manipur board re-evaluation and the compartmental exams. Details of the Class 10 and 12 Manipur board re-evaluation and compartment exams will be available here soon.

    Manipur Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Manipur Board 10th and 12th Re-checking and re-evaluation process is being conducted for those students who are interested in getting their answer sheets re-checked for totalling mistakes.

    Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated need to first visit the website and complete the applications available on the official website. Students must note that the re-evaluation will be conducted for only those answer sheets for which applications have been submitted.

    The results of the students after the Manipur Board 10th and 12th re-checking and re-evaluation process will be announced on the official website of the board.

    BSEM HSLC and HSE Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Manipur Board 10th and 12th compartmental exams 2022 are conducted for the students who were unable to score the required marks in the board exams. The Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for students shortly after the board exam results are declared.

    To appear for the Manipur board 10th and 12th compartmental exams, students need to visit the official website and click on the applications for the compartmental exams available on the website. Shortly after the application process is completed the board will conduct the compartmental exams for the students. The results of the Manipur board 10th and 12th compartmental exams will be available on the official website of Manipur board.

    Manipur  Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

    Manipur Board  Class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website by the officials. Soon after the results are announced, the officials will also release the list of students who have topped in the 10th and 12th board exams. The toppers list will include the complete list of students who have secured the highest marks in the exams. Students can check the previous list of toppers below.

    Manipur HSLC Result Toppers 2021

    Rank

    Topper's Name

    Marks

    1st

    Reshmi Nandeibam

    579

    2nd

    Huidrom Rohid Singh

    578

    3rd

    Khumanthem Bobosana Singh

    572

    3rd

    Rahul Naorem

    572

    4th

    Wangkheimayum Ranjan Singh

    570

    Manipur Board 12th Toppers List 2020

    Science Stream

    Candidate Name

    Marks

    ARCHANA HIJAM

    485

    MAISNAM TANUSHREE DEVI

    483

    ROBERTSON MOIRANGTHEM

    479

    Commerce Stream

    Stream

    Marks

    JUSTINA YENDREMBAM

    448

    KANONBALA YUMNAM

    442

    THOUNAOJAM PATHOUSANA LUWANG

    429

    Arts Stream

    Stream

    Marks

    KHOMDRAM MENAKA DEVI

    464

    VIKASH PAONAM

    446

    PH. FIROJ

    445

    About Manipur  Board School Examination Board (BSEM)

    The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) was established in  1972, under the act passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The board includes both government and private schools. The curriculum of the schools that are affiliated with the BSEM is decided by the board. The board also conducts sports and recreational activities all over the state.

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was set up in the year 1992 through the Manipur Higher Secondary Act of 1992 and is responsible for conducting the class 12 exams. Since then, the council has been entrusted with the job of developing higher secondary education in the state. The council is responsible for syllabus development, textbook printing, evaluation of study techniques and the conduction of annual higher secondary examinations for Class 12th students.

    FAQ

    Where to check Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022?

    The Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results will be available on the official website - manresults.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the Manipur Board 10th and 12th results will also be available on this page.

    When is the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Manipur Board class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by June-July 2022

    How to check Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022?

    To check the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Manipur 10th/12th registration number in the result link provided.

    What details will be mentioned in the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022?

    The Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.