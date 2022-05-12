Manipur Board Result 2022 Date: How to Check BSEM Manipur Class 10th 12th Result Link Here

|Manipur Board HSLC & HSE Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|Manipur Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights
|Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time
|How to Check Manipur Board HSLC and HSE Result 2022 in Online Mode?
|Manipur Board Result 2022 for 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
|How To Check Manipur Board Results 2022 Via SMS?
Manipur Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will be announcing the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Result by June-July 2022. According to the schedule issued by the Manipur board, the 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to be conducted by the board in May-June 2022.
To check the Manipur class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration details in the result link provided on the website. Apart from the Result link given on the website, students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the Manipur board HSLC and HSE Results 2022.
Candidates can check the Manipur Board 10th and 12th results 2022 on the official website - manresults.nic.in. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 can bookmark this page to receive updates on BSEM and COHSEM Results 2022.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education, Manipur
|
Exam Name
|
High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10
Council of Higher Secondary Education (HSE), Manipur
|
Result name
|
Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2022
Manipur HSE Exam Results 2022
|
Manipur Board 10th Result Date
|
June 2022 (Tentative)
|
Manipur board class 10 result 2022 Mode
|
Online
Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results are expected to be announced by June 2022. The Manipur Board 10th and 12th Examinations are being conducted in April-May 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
HSLC Exam Dates
|
May 6 to 23, 2022
|
HS Exam Dates
|
April 7 to May 11, 2022
|
Manipur HSE result 2022 Date
|
June 2022
Manipur Board HSLC and HSE Results 2022 will be announced on the official website. Students checking their Manipur Board Results 2022 can also follow the steps provided below to check the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the official website manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link
Step 3: Click on the BSEM 10th/12th result link
Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link
Step 5: The BSEM HSLC/ HSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference
Manipur Board 10th and 12th results will be announced on the official website of the board. In order to make the process of checking the results easier, students can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur
Step 2nd: Click on the Class 10/ 12 result link
Step 3rd: Login using the registration number
Step 4th: Download the Manipur Board 10th and 12th Results for further reference
Along with the Manipur board class 10 and 12 result link 2022 available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. To check the Manipur HSLC and HSE Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.
Manipur Board class 10 and 12 Results sheets will contain the details of the students and the marks secured in each subject of the exam. Candidates can check below the details of the Manipur Board 10th and 12th results 2022.
Manipur board 10th and 12th result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Manipur board. Along with announcing the Manipur board HSLC and HSE Results 2022, the board will also release the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the 10th and 12th exams. Candidates appearing for the Manipur Board 10th and 12th exams can check the results statistics of the previous year here.
Manipur HSLC result - Statistics of 2021
|
Category of students
|
Number of students registered
|
Number of students appeared
|
Total passed students
|
Pass percentage
|
Male regular
|
20,416
|
20,416
|
20,416
|
100%
|
Female regular
|
19,438
|
19,438
|
19,438
|
100%
|
Male external
|
3,540
|
3,540
|
3,540
|
100%
|
Female external
|
3,814
|
3,814
|
3,814
|
100%
|
Grand total
|
47,208
|
47,208
|
47,208
|
100%
Previous year’s Statistics of Manipur Board 12th Result
|
Year
|
Number of students appeared
|
Overall pass %
|
Pass & of Boys
|
Pass % of Girls
|
2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2020
|
29,144
|
86
|
-
|
-
|
2019
|
28,649
|
73.83
|
70.14
|
77.41
|
2018
|
28,020
|
67.04
|
66
|
68
|
2017
|
26,836
|
89.56
|
85.64
|
90.84
|
2016
|
24,772
|
88.76
|
84.76
|
85.83
|
2015
|
21,045
|
86.76
|
84.94
|
83.67
|
2014
|
18,423
|
84.98
|
81.84
|
80.45
Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website. For students to check the Manipur board 10th and 12th results 2022, they are required to visit the website and enter the 10th and 12th registration number in the result link.
After the Manipur Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced on the official website, students who wish to submit their answer sheets for a second round of evaluation and those who wish to appear for the exams a second time to improve their scores can visit the official website of Manipur board to complete the applications for the same.
After the applications are submitted, the board will conduct the 10th and 12th Manipur board re-evaluation and the compartmental exams. Details of the Class 10 and 12 Manipur board re-evaluation and compartment exams will be available here soon.
Manipur Board 10th and 12th Re-checking and re-evaluation process is being conducted for those students who are interested in getting their answer sheets re-checked for totalling mistakes.
Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated need to first visit the website and complete the applications available on the official website. Students must note that the re-evaluation will be conducted for only those answer sheets for which applications have been submitted.
The results of the students after the Manipur Board 10th and 12th re-checking and re-evaluation process will be announced on the official website of the board.
Manipur Board 10th and 12th compartmental exams 2022 are conducted for the students who were unable to score the required marks in the board exams. The Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for students shortly after the board exam results are declared.
To appear for the Manipur board 10th and 12th compartmental exams, students need to visit the official website and click on the applications for the compartmental exams available on the website. Shortly after the application process is completed the board will conduct the compartmental exams for the students. The results of the Manipur board 10th and 12th compartmental exams will be available on the official website of Manipur board.
Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website by the officials. Soon after the results are announced, the officials will also release the list of students who have topped in the 10th and 12th board exams. The toppers list will include the complete list of students who have secured the highest marks in the exams. Students can check the previous list of toppers below.
Manipur HSLC Result Toppers 2021
|
Rank
|
Topper's Name
|
Marks
|
1st
|
Reshmi Nandeibam
|
579
|
2nd
|
Huidrom Rohid Singh
|
578
|
3rd
|
Khumanthem Bobosana Singh
|
572
|
3rd
|
Rahul Naorem
|
572
|
4th
|
Wangkheimayum Ranjan Singh
|
570
Manipur Board 12th Toppers List 2020
Science Stream
|
Candidate Name
|
Marks
|
ARCHANA HIJAM
|
485
|
MAISNAM TANUSHREE DEVI
|
483
|
ROBERTSON MOIRANGTHEM
|
479
Commerce Stream
|
Stream
|
Marks
|
JUSTINA YENDREMBAM
|
448
|
KANONBALA YUMNAM
|
442
|
THOUNAOJAM PATHOUSANA LUWANG
|
429
Arts Stream
|
Stream
|
Marks
|
KHOMDRAM MENAKA DEVI
|
464
|
VIKASH PAONAM
|
446
|
PH. FIROJ
|
445
The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) was established in 1972, under the act passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The board includes both government and private schools. The curriculum of the schools that are affiliated with the BSEM is decided by the board. The board also conducts sports and recreational activities all over the state.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was set up in the year 1992 through the Manipur Higher Secondary Act of 1992 and is responsible for conducting the class 12 exams. Since then, the council has been entrusted with the job of developing higher secondary education in the state. The council is responsible for syllabus development, textbook printing, evaluation of study techniques and the conduction of annual higher secondary examinations for Class 12th students.
Manipur Board Result 2021: Today, the Manipur education authorities have announced the evaluation criteria for the students of classes 10 and 12. Earlier, the boards have cancelled the class 10 and 12 exams amid the second wave of COVID-19. Therefore, the students will be evaluated based on the released criteria.
Manipur Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: As per the latest update, the Manipur Board HSLC and HSE Exams 2021 have been cancelled by the respective Boards in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the Cancellation, the state government has appointed a 14 member expert committee to decide on the alternative evaluation criteria for the Manipur 10th and 12th Results 2021. Get Detail Here.
Manipur Board Exam 2021 Postponed: As per the latest update, the Manipur State Government has decided to postpone the MBSE HSLC Exam 2021 for Class 10 and COHSEM HSE Exam 2021 for Class 12 students in the wake of the COVID-19 surge. In addition to this, the state government has also ordered closure of all schools and coaching centres in the state due to the rapidly rising Coronavirus cases in Manipur. Get Details Here.