U.S. Cabinet: Check Members, Department, Roles & History

The U.S. Cabinet is a collection of official advisors of the President. It is an entity formed by the vice president along with the heads of 15 executive departments, all advising the President.

The United States Cabinet influences federal government policies regarding defense, economy, health, and foreign relations in many ways. The impact of the United States Cabinet peaks during transition phases, such as Trump's presidential oath in 2025.

There are 2.1 million civilian employees, who are being managed by the Cabinet, which has a budget of $6.8 trillion. Read about the U.S. Cabinet, members, 15 departments, roles and history to understand how this team shapes the national policy today.

What is the U.S. Cabinet?

The U.S. Cabinet is a formal advisory body to the president, and it comprises the Vice President and the department secretaries who were appointed through a Senate vote.