U.S. Cabinet: Check Members, Department, Roles & History

The U.S. Cabinet is a collection of official advisors of the President. It is an entity formed by the vice president along with the heads of 15 executive departments, all advising the President.
The United States Cabinet influences federal government policies regarding defense, economy, health, and foreign relations in many ways. The impact of the United States Cabinet peaks during transition phases, such as Trump's presidential oath in 2025.
There are 2.1 million civilian employees, who are being managed by the Cabinet, which has a budget of $6.8 trillion. Read about the U.S. Cabinet, members, 15 departments, roles and history to understand how this team shapes the national policy today.
What is the U.S. Cabinet?
The U.S. Cabinet is a formal advisory body to the president, and it comprises the Vice President and the department secretaries who were appointed through a Senate vote.
Vice President JD Vance chairs sessions; order of succession follows after him.
George Washington established the first ever Cabinet in 1791 for efficient consulting, which is now a formal gathering every week.
It functions without the force of law but by tradition, and its agents act on directives from the president.
Who are the U.S. Cabinet Members?
President Trump's 2025 Cabinet features loyalists like Vice President, JD Vance, Marco Rubio (State) and Pete Hegseth (Defense), Senate-confirmed post-reelection. Below is the list of the current U.S. Cabinet Members 2026 with roles.
|
Cabinet Office
|
Incumbent
|
Took Office
|
Vice President
|
JD Vance
|
January 20, 2025
|
Marco Rubio
|
January 21, 2025
|
Secretary of the Treasury
|
Scott Bessent
|
January 28, 2025
|
Secretary of Defense
|
Pete Hegseth
|
January 25, 2025
|
Attorney General
|
Pam Bondi
|
February 5, 2025
|
Secretary of the Interior
|
Doug Burgum
|
February 1, 2025
|
Secretary of Agriculture
|
Brooke Rollins
|
February 13, 2025
|
Secretary of Commerce
|
Howard Lutnick
|
February 21, 2025
|
Secretary of Labor
|
Lori Chavez-DeRemer
|
March 11, 2025
|
Secretary of Health and Human Services
|
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
|
February 13, 2025
|
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
|
Scott Turner
|
February 5, 2025
|
Secretary of Transportation
|
Sean Duffy
|
January 28, 2025
|
Secretary of Energy
|
Chris Wright
|
February 4, 2025
|
Secretary of Education
|
Linda McMahon
|
March 3, 2025
|
Secretary of Veterans Affairs
|
Doug Collins
|
February 5, 2025
|
Secretary of Homeland Security
|
Kristi Noem
|
January 25, 2025
(Source: Wikipedia)
What are the U.S. Cabinet Departments?
The 15 U.S. Cabinet departments handle core functions, from diplomacy to labor, each with massive staffs and budgets. Check the table below to know the U.S. Cabinet Departments:
|
Department
|
Key Focus Areas
|
State
|
Foreign policy, embassies
|
Treasury
|
Taxes, currency
|
Defense
|
Military operations
|
Justice
|
Law enforcement, courts
|
Interior
|
Lands, Native affairs
|
Agriculture
|
Farms, food safety
|
Commerce
|
Trade, patents
|
Labor
|
Jobs, wages
|
HHS
|
Health, Medicare
|
HUD
|
Housing programs
|
Transportation
|
Highways, aviation
|
Energy
|
Nuclear, renewables
|
Education
|
Schools, loans
|
VA
|
Veterans benefits
|
Homeland Security
|
Borders, FEMA
(Source: Wikipedia)
What is the Role of the Cabinet of the United States?
Each member carries out presidential policies by running a department that responds to emergencies such as pandemics and economic recessions.
The secretaries of state appear before Congress, manage budgets, and act on behalf of the U.S. globally. The secretaries must walk the line between knowledge and being beholden to the Oval Office
-
Every secretary is the head of a department, overseeing programs ranging from social security to military contracts that involve trillions of dollars.
-
In addition to this function, the group is known to advise on matters of national security through the National Security Council Integration.
-
Bi-weekly, the cabinet meets for coordination on priorities such as immigration or trade agreements.
When was the U.S. Cabinet Formed?
President George Washington established it informally in 1791, calling his four secretaries for counsel.
Thomas Jefferson served as first Secretary of State; Cabinet formalized via tradition, not Constitution.
-
The initial four: State, Treasury, War (now Defense), Attorney General.
-
Congress elevated nine more by 1949, stabilizing the post-WWII government.
-
Traditions like oath ceremonies persist from Washington's era.
Conclusion
The U.S. Cabinet unites top leaders across 15 departments to execute presidential visions on economy, security, and welfare. From Washington's quartet to Trump's 2026 team, it channels expertise into action. Readers gain practical insight: follow Cabinet picks to predict policy shifts affecting jobs, taxes, and safety.
