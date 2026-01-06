U.S. Cabinet: Check Members, Department, Roles & History

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
By Alisha Louis
Jan 6, 2026, 02:45 EDT

What is the U.S. Cabinet? The U.S. Cabinet serves as a group of official advisors for the President. Read about the U.S. Cabinet, members, 15 departments, roles and history to understand how this team shapes the national policy today.

The U.S. Cabinet is a collection of official advisors of the President. It is an entity formed by the vice president along with the heads of 15 executive departments, all advising the President.

The United States Cabinet influences federal government policies regarding defense, economy, health, and foreign relations in many ways. The impact of the United States Cabinet peaks during transition phases, such as Trump's presidential oath in 2025.

There are 2.1 million civilian employees, who are being managed by the Cabinet, which has a budget of $6.8 trillion. Read about the U.S. Cabinet, members, 15 departments, roles and history to understand how this team shapes the national policy today.

What is the U.S. Cabinet?

The U.S. Cabinet is a formal advisory body to the president, and it comprises the Vice President and the department secretaries who were appointed through a Senate vote.

Vice President JD Vance chairs sessions; order of succession follows after him.

George Washington established the first ever Cabinet in 1791 for efficient consulting, which is now a formal gathering every week. 

It functions without the force of law but by tradition, and its agents act on directives from the president.

Who are the U.S. Cabinet Members?

President Trump's 2025 Cabinet features loyalists like Vice President, JD Vance, Marco Rubio (State) and Pete Hegseth (Defense), Senate-confirmed post-reelection. Below is the list of the current U.S. Cabinet Members 2026 with roles. 

Cabinet Office

Incumbent

Took Office

Vice President

JD Vance

January 20, 2025

Secretary of State

Marco Rubio

January 21, 2025

Secretary of the Treasury

Scott Bessent

January 28, 2025

Secretary of Defense

Pete Hegseth

January 25, 2025

Attorney General

Pam Bondi

February 5, 2025

Secretary of the Interior

Doug Burgum

February 1, 2025

Secretary of Agriculture

Brooke Rollins

February 13, 2025

Secretary of Commerce

Howard Lutnick

February 21, 2025

Secretary of Labor

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

March 11, 2025

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

February 13, 2025

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Scott Turner

February 5, 2025

Secretary of Transportation

Sean Duffy

January 28, 2025

Secretary of Energy

Chris Wright

February 4, 2025

Secretary of Education

Linda McMahon

March 3, 2025

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Doug Collins

February 5, 2025

Secretary of Homeland Security

Kristi Noem

January 25, 2025

(Source: Wikipedia)

What are the U.S. Cabinet Departments?

The 15 U.S. Cabinet departments handle core functions, from diplomacy to labor, each with massive staffs and budgets. Check the table below to know the U.S. Cabinet Departments:

Department

Key Focus Areas

State

Foreign policy, embassies

Treasury

Taxes, currency

Defense

Military operations

Justice

Law enforcement, courts

Interior

Lands, Native affairs

Agriculture

Farms, food safety

Commerce

Trade, patents

Labor

Jobs, wages

HHS

Health, Medicare

HUD

Housing programs

Transportation

Highways, aviation

Energy

Nuclear, renewables

Education

Schools, loans

VA

Veterans benefits

Homeland Security

Borders, FEMA

(Source: Wikipedia)

What is the Role of the Cabinet of the United States?

Each member carries out presidential policies by running a department that responds to emergencies such as pandemics and economic recessions.

The secretaries of state appear before Congress, manage budgets, and act on behalf of the U.S. globally. The secretaries must walk the line between knowledge and being beholden to the Oval Office

  • Every secretary is the head of a department, overseeing programs ranging from social security to military contracts that involve trillions of dollars.

  • In addition to this function, the group is known to advise on matters of national security through the National Security Council Integration.

  • Bi-weekly, the cabinet meets for coordination on priorities such as immigration or trade agreements.

When was the U.S. Cabinet Formed?

President George Washington established it informally in 1791, calling his four secretaries for counsel.

Thomas Jefferson served as first Secretary of State; Cabinet formalized via tradition, not Constitution.

  • The initial four: State, Treasury, War (now Defense), Attorney General.

  • Congress elevated nine more by 1949, stabilizing the post-WWII government.

  • Traditions like oath ceremonies persist from Washington's era.

Conclusion

The U.S. Cabinet unites top leaders across 15 departments to execute presidential visions on economy, security, and welfare. From Washington's quartet to Trump's 2026 team, it channels expertise into action. Readers gain practical insight: follow Cabinet picks to predict policy shifts affecting jobs, taxes, and safety.

