What is the Capital of Arizona? Check History & Facts Here!

If you asked someone to name the capital city of the U.S. state in the desert land of cacti and mesas, chances are you would be tempted to think of a sprawling desert metropolis. But which city holds that official seat of government?

Hint: It is a city built on ancient canal systems and rose from modest beginnings to become an urban giant. Read this article to discover how this city came to be, and you will soon connect the dots.

What is the Capital of Arizona?

The capital of Arizona is Phoenix. It is a vibrant desert metropolis that is known for its year-round sunshine, mountain views, and rich blend of ancient and modern heritage.

What is the History of the City?

Long before modern roads and skyscrapers, the land was inhabited by indigenous groups. The ancient culture shows remnants, including intricate canal systems. Moreover, the European-American history of the city began in the late 1860s. Pioneers realised the valley’s potential, making settlement viable by irrigating the land and transforming the arid soil into fertile ground.