List of Top 10 Hardest Exams in the U.S.

Hardest Exam in the U.S: Exams are an important part of academic and professional growth, but some tests stand out for their difficulty, intensity, and the level of preparation they demand. In the United States, several national examinations determine entry into highly respected careers such as medicine, law, finance, and business. To rank these exams, factors such as preparation time, test duration, yearly candidates, scoring system, and pass rates must be considered. Together, these indicators show how challenging each exam truly is. Check out:List of 11 Best U.S. Careers for Work-Life Balance in 2025 List of Hardest Exams in the U.S. Below is a detailed look at the Top 10 Hardest Exams in the United States, based on data from StudiesIn.com.: Rank Exam Name Key Pass/Score Information 1 United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) Pass rate above 85% for all steps. 2 Uniform Bar Examination (UBE) The national pass rate ranges between 60% and 75%. 3 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Exam A score of 75 is needed to pass each part. 4 Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Exam Pass rates vary by year; Level I historically lowest. 5 Graduate Record Examination (GRE) Scores range from 130 to 130–170 (no pass/fail). 6 National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) Pass rate around 85%. 7 Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE) Pass rate around 85%. 8 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams Scores range from 1 to 5; 3 or higher may qualify for college credit. Pass rates are generally 50% to 70%. 9 Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) Scores range from 472 to 528. 10 Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Scores range from 200 to 800 (no pass/fail).

1. United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) The USMLE is widely regarded as the toughest exam in the country. It consists of three major steps, each requiring 200-400 hours of preparation. Step 1: 8 hours, tests basic medical sciences

Step 2 (CK): 9 hours, tests clinical knowledge

Step 3: Two-day exam, total 16 hours, focuses on patient management Although the pass rate is above 85% for all steps, candidates often spend years preparing during medical school and residency. The exam is the gateway to becoming a licensed physician in the United States, making it one of the most demanding examinations. 2. Uniform Bar Examination (UBE) To become a licensed lawyer, candidates must pass the bar exam. The UBE lasts two days with a total of 12 hours of testing. Students generally prepare for 500- 800 hours.

The exam includes: The Multistate Essay Examination (MEE)

Two Multistate Performance Test (MPT) tasks

The Multistate Bar Examination (MBE) The national pass rate ranges between 60% and 75%, but some states have much lower rates. The California Bar Exam, for example, is known for its difficulty. 3. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Exam Aspiring accountants must clear this four-part exam, which covers auditing, business concepts, financial reporting, and regulations. Preparation typically requires 300-400 hours. The exam totals 16 hours across four sections and uses a scoring system from 0 to 99, with 75 needed to pass each part. The FAR section is known for being the most difficult, often recording the lowest pass rate. 4. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Exam The CFA program is one of the most respected certifications in the finance sector. It consists of three levels, each requiring 300- 400 hours of preparation.

Every level is a full-day exam, divided into morning and afternoon sessions. Pass rates vary by year, but Level I has historically been the lowest. Completing all levels generally takes more than four years. Those who complete the program often pursue careers in investment management, research, and portfolio management. 5. Graduate Record Examination (GRE) The GRE is taken by more than 350,000 candidates each year for admission to graduate schools. The test measures verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, and analytical writing. Earlier, the GRE lasted nearly 4 hours, but since September 2023, the test has run for 1 hour and 58 minutes. It does not follow a pass/fail system. Instead, universities use a score range from 130 to 170 to evaluate applicants. Some programs offer scholarships to candidates with strong GRE scores.