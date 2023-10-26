Hurricane Otis Hits Mexico: Dozens Killed

Hurricane Otis took away the lives of at least 27 people. The hurricane led to a landfall on Wednesday on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. Here is everything you need to know.

Hurricanes can get scary, and may even cost lives. Mexico has recently witnessed a strong hurricane that took the lives of 27 people and made four people go missing, as stated by the security secretary. The area that got the worst hit by the hurricane was Acapulco. About 80 percent of the hotels of the resort were devastatingly damaged. The hurricane also led the streets to flood.

The President of Mexico too had to bear the brunt of the devastating hurricane. The President visited the city by land. However, due to the chaos caused by the hurricane, the President had to get out of the car and walk. What made him unable to drive was the debris that blocked the route. "The army is bringing machinery and we're going to try to reopen [the highway] as soon as possible," expressed the President.

Not only was the hurricane troublesome for life, but it also blocked communication to a great extent. For more than 24 long hours, the hurricane made mobile phone coverage and landlines disrupted. This disrupted communication led the officials to release the death toll on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we have received word from the state and city governments that 27 people are dead and four are missing," expressed the Secretary of State for Security. Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the Secretary of State for Security, did not provide any further details about where and how these people died.