List of Largest Cities In Arkansas By Population

List of the largest cities of Arkansas: Arkansas is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and growing urban centres. While the state has many small and peaceful towns, it is also home to several cities that have become important hubs for business, education, culture, and daily life. Understanding the most populated cities in Arkansas helps give a clear picture of where people live, work, and contribute to the state’s development. Although every year, the population numbers change due to new jobs, better facilities, and overall quality of life, let’s see the latest data and know which is the largest city in Arkansas. READ | How Many Capitals Does Texas Have? List of Largest Cities of Arkansas by Population Below is a list of the largest cities in Arkansas based on arkansas-demographics.com:

Rank City Population 1 Little Rock 204,774 2 Fayetteville 103,134 3 Fort Smith 90,507 4 Springdale 89,368 5 Jonesboro 82,384 6 Rogers 75,639 7 Conway 70,711 8 North Little Rock 64,498 9 Bentonville 61,791 10 Pine Bluff 38,785 1. Little Rock Little Rock is the capital and largest city of Arkansas, sitting right on the banks of the Arkansas River. It gets its unique name from a small rock formation used by early travelers as a landmark to find their way. The city is famous for its important history, especially the "Little Rock Nine," a group of students who bravely helped integrate schools during the Civil Rights Movement. Today, it is a busy center for government and culture, home to the Clinton Presidential Library and a beautiful riverfront park system that locals and visitors enjoy.

2. Fayetteville Fayetteville is best known as the home of the University of Arkansas and the "Razorbacks." Because it is a college town tucked in the Ozark Mountains, it has a very youthful and energetic vibe with lots of arts, culture, and sporting events. The city is growing quickly and is famous for its historic town square, the busy Dickson Street entertainment district, and its beautiful hilly scenery that makes it great for outdoor activities. 3. Fort Smith Fort Smith is famous for its "Old West" history as a former military post on the frontier border between Arkansas and Oklahoma. It was once the gateway to the Wild West, where the famous "Hanging Judge," Isaac Parker, presided over law and order. Today, you can visit the National Historic Site to see the old courtroom and jail, or explore the city's strong manufacturing roots and riverfront heritage along the Arkansas River.

4. Springdale Springdale is often called the "Poultry Capital of the World" because it is the headquarters of Tyson Foods, one of the biggest food companies globally. Located right in the center of the bustling Northwest Arkansas region, it is a hardworking industrial city with a very diverse community. Visitors often come here to ride the scenic Arkansas & Missouri Railroad excursion train or to watch a minor league baseball game at Arvest Ballpark. 5. Jonesboro Jonesboro sits in the northeast corner of the state on a unique geological ridge called Crowley's Ridge. It is primarily known as a college town, serving as the home of Arkansas State University and the "Red Wolves." Because it is the largest city in its region, it acts as a major hub for healthcare, shopping, and agriculture, especially for the rice and cotton farms that surround it.