List of Top 7 Famous Americans Who Studied at Stanford University

Stanford University, one of the highest elite institutions in the world, is where those who have changed the course of modern American history, innovators, and leaders have received their education. The university has built a reputation for providing a challenging educational environment that is grounded in research and innovation as well as being an ideal location for entrepreneurship. Stanford alumni are well known in many different areas such as politics, technology, sports, and law; many of them are now household names, such as those who have achieved great things and continue to influence the world. The graduates of Stanford include the President of the United States and several Supreme Court Justices, as well as many of today’s biggest technological pioneers and most successful athletes, and these graduates are just a few of the many examples of excellence among the many graduates from the university. The list below includes seven famous Americans who attended Stanford University and became leading figures in their industries.

Here are the top 7 famous Americans who studied at Stanford University along with the year at Stanford: Rank Name Famous For / Profession Years at Stanford 1 Herbert Hoover 31st President of the United States 1891-1895 2 Sandra Day O'Connor First Female U.S. Supreme Court Justice 1946-1952 (BA + JD) 3 Larry Page Co-Founder of Google 1995-1998 (PhD program) 4 Reese Witherspoon Academy Award-Winning Actress 1994-1995 (attended briefly) 5 Tiger Woods Legendary American Golfer 1994-1996 6 Reed Hastings Co-Founder and Former CEO of Netflix 1986-1988 (MS in CS) 7 Rachel Maddow Journalist & TV Host 1990-1994 (BA in Public Policy)

1. Herbert Hoover Herbert Hoover, being the 31st President of the United States, was a successful mining engineer and humanitarian prior to pursuing politics. Hoover was the first U.S. President to graduate from Stanford as a member of Stanford's inaugural class in 1895, obtaining a degree in geology. As a result of Hoover's presidency, it was the first time Stanford University has contributed to the basis of a president. 2. Sandra Day O'Connor The first female U.S. Supreme Court Justice to be appointed was Sandra Day O'Connor. Sandra Day O'Connor graduated from Stanford as a law student. Appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1981, O’Connor has become a pioneer for women in the legal profession, and as judicial jurisprudence continues to evolve, O’Connor worked hard to cultivate good judicial practices and has been instrumental as the swing vote in several landmark cases.

3. Larry Page Larry Page graduated with a Master's degree in computer science from Stanford. While working on his Master's thesis, Page and his colleague Sergey Brin designed one of the first search engine concepts for Google, a technology company that has since become one of the most influential companies in the history of technology. Page's thesis and research at Stanford provided the foundation of Google and shaped the company into what it has become today. 4. Reese Witherspoon Before her rise to prominence in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon attended Stanford University for a short period of time to major in English literature but would later pursue acting as a full-time career. Witherspoon's brief education at Stanford University displays her passion for academics, in addition to being a successful actress.