List of Top 7 Largest Tuna in the World

Tunas are some of the largest and fastest-swimming fish in the ocean/world, recognized for their size, speed, and power. Like the mackerel, these large predatory fish live in tropical and temperate waters all over the world. Some species, such as Atlantic and Pacific bluefin, are huge fish that can weigh as much as large marine mammals, both in weight and muscle power. With their slim bodies, warm-blooded physiology, and endurance, these fishes are capable long-distance travelers across entire oceans. In addition to the biological wonders of tunas, they are also vital to marine ecosystems and global fisheries, providing support for natural food webs, in addition to acting as a part of significant seafood industries. However, due to their high consumptive value in the market, there are now multiple tuna species that face risks of overfishing. Below is an overview of the seven largest tunas in the ocean, in descending order of size and incredible presence in the ocean.

This list has been curated based on the data and records by World WildLife, it includes the common name, scientific name along with the approximate maximum size: Rank Common Name Scientific Name Approx. Maximum Size 1 Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Thunnus thynnus Up to 4 m (13 ft) in length, 900 kg (2,000 lb) 2 Pacific Bluefin Tuna Thunnus orientalis Up to 3 m (9.8 ft), 450 kg (990 lb) 3 Southern Bluefin Tuna Thunnus maccoyii Up to 2.45 m (8 ft), 260 kg (570 lb) 4 Yellowfin Tuna Thunnus albacares Up to 2 m (6.5 ft), 200 kg (440 lb) 5 Bigeye Tuna Thunnus obesus Up to 2.3 m (7.5 ft), 210 kg (460 lb) 6 Albacore Tuna Thunnus alalunga Up to 1.4 m (4.6 ft), 40 kg (88 lb) 7 Longtail Tuna Thunnus tonggol Up to 1.45 m (4.7 ft), 36 kg (80 lb)

1. Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus thynnus) The largest and most powerful tuna species is the Atlantic Bluefin Tuna, reaching length and weight of up to 4 meters and nearly 900 kilograms, respectively. Found in both the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, this species moves quickly and is primarily consumed as sushi and sashimi for its rich, red meat. Due to overfishing, it has seen its numbers decline, which has led to globally imposed conservation measures. 2. Pacific Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus orientalis) The Pacific Bluefin Tuna is the second largest at up to 3 meters long and weighing about 450 kilograms. It migrates across the Pacific Ocean, from Japan to the U.S. West Coast, showing an amazing endurance in its travels. It has a high market value, especially in Japan; overfishing has taken a toll on its popular numbers, but conservation efforts are helping to rebuild the population.

3. Southern Bluefin Tuna ( Thunnus maccoyii ) Native to the cold waters of the Southern Hemisphere, the Southern Bluefin Tuna can grow up to 2.5 meters and weigh around 260 kilograms. It’s a long-lived and slow-growing species, known for its rich taste and commercial value. Found mostly around Australia, South Africa, and Indonesia, it’s listed as endangered due to excessive fishing, making sustainable management crucial for its survival. 4. Yellowfin Tuna ( Thunnus albacares ) The Yellowfin Tuna, known for its bright yellow fins and sleek body, can reach up to 2 meters in length and weigh about 200 kilograms. It thrives in tropical and subtropical oceans worldwide. A favorite among sport fishers and seafood lovers, it’s commonly used in canned tuna and sushi. Though not as threatened as bluefin species, Yellowfin populations still face pressure from commercial overfishing.