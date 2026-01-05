Do you know which U.S. presidents played football? When we think of the White House, we usually think of politics, not a sports stadium. But you will be surprised to know that at least eight presidents played organised football in school or college. Gerald Ford, who became president in 1974, used to play football at Michigan. He was a legitimate star who won national championships. Similarly, there was Richard Nixon at Whittier College, who spent most of their time on the bench as a "scrappy" substitute. These leaders often learned their first lessons in teamwork and grit on the field. From Dwight Eisenhower tackling legends at West Point to Ronald Reagan playing a guard at Eureka College, the history of the presidency is full of pigskin stories. In this article, let us look at the list of athletic U.S. presidents who wore leather helmets before they ran the country.

List of 7 U.S. Presidents Who Played College Football The table below shows a list of presidents known to have played football while studying. It includes both the school names and roles: President School Football Role Gerald R. Ford University of Michigan Centre and linebacker; team MVP Dwight D. Eisenhower US Military Academy (West Point) Halfback & linebacker Richard M. Nixon Whittier College Reserve tackle Ronald Reagan Eureka College Lineman John F. Kennedy Harvard University Junior varsity player Donald J. Trump New York Military Academy Played one season Source: White House Historical Association & Pro Football Hall of Fame Who Was the Best Football-Playing President? Among all the Presidents, Gerald Ford is ranked at the top. As a standout for the Michigan Wolverines, Ford was a two-time national champion and team MVP. He famously turned down pro offers from the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to pursue law and public service.

The Man Who Tackled Jim Thorpe Long before he was a Five-Star General, Dwight D. Eisenhower was a feared linebacker and running back at West Point. His claim to fame? He once successfully tackled the legendary Jim Thorpe during a 1912 game against Carlisle. JFK's Harvard Football Career Did John F. Kennedy play football in college? Yes, but primarily on the Harvard Junior Varsity squad. While his passion for the game was legendary (often leading family touch-football games at Hyannis Port), chronic back injuries and illness prevented him from becoming a varsity star. In the end, it's understood that the grit learned on the football field helped shape some of our most famous leaders. From Gerald Ford's star plays to Richard Nixon's determination, these presidents took the lessons they learned in their jerseys all the way to the White House.