List of 7 Youngest Mayors in U.S. History: Check Teen Leaders Shaping Politics!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 9, 2025, 02:52 EDT

Discover the 7 youngest mayors in U.S. history. Learn about the teen mayors and rising young leaders who are transforming American politics with fresh ideas & leadership.

7 Youngest Mayors in the U.S.

Do you know who are the youngest mayors in U.S. history, who have transformed expectations of political leadership? Some of the mayors have proved that age is never a barrier to public service.

From small towns to major cities, these teen mayors and young elected officials stepped into office long before most Americans begin their political careers. Leaders like Alex Morse of Holyoke, Massachusetts, elected at 22, and Chris Seeley of Linesville, Pennsylvania, who became mayor at just 18, show how youth leadership is emerging nationwide.

Even Dennis Kucinich, the “Boy Mayor of Cleveland,” demonstrated decades ago that fresh perspectives can drive meaningful change. Their rise reflects a growing movement of young Americans shaping government, inspiring peers to lead, and redefining the future of U.S. politics.

List of Top 7 Youngest Mayors in U.S. History

Across the United States, several young leaders have made headlines by taking office long before most people even enter politics. These mayors broke barriers, inspired their communities, and proved that age is no limit to public service. The table below gives a list of the youngest individuals ever to serve as mayors in U.S. history:

Rank

Mayor

City & State

Age at Taking Office

1

Jaylen Smith

Earle, Arkansas

18

2

Michael Sessions

Hillsdale, Michigan

18 (18 yrs, 61 days)

3

Ben Simons

Yoncalla, Oregon

18

4

John Tyler Hammons

Muskogee, Oklahoma

19

5

Trey A. Joy

Smith Center, Kansas

19

6

Svante Myrick

Ithaca, New York

24

7

Zohran Mamdani

New York City, New York

34

(Source Note: Information is compiled from publicly available records, including Wikipedia, local government archives, news reports, and historical election coverage for each listed mayor.)

1. Jaylen Smith 

Elected in 2022 and took office in January 2023 at 18 years old. Smith became one of the youngest mayors in U.S. history and is widely reported as the youngest Black mayor in the country at that time. His election drew national media attention and sparked discussions about youth leadership in politics.

2. Michael Sessions 

Elected in 2005 at 18 years and 61 days, running as a write-in candidate while still in high school. Sessions’ victory became a symbol of teenage civic engagement and remains one of the most notable examples of youth entering public office.

3. Ben Simons 

In 2018, he became mayor at 18, joining the ranks of the youngest mayors ever elected in the U.S. His win highlights how small towns often create pathways for exceptionally young leadership.

4. John Tyler Hammons 

He assumed office in 2008 at 19 years old. His election was widely covered nationwide and frequently cited in conversations about youth participation in public service. 

5. Trey A. Joy 

Became mayor in 2009 at 19 after a successful write-in campaign. Joy’s election demonstrated that even rural towns can lead in elevating young voices and fresh perspectives.

6. Svante Myrick 

Took office in 2012 at 24, becoming the youngest mayor in Ithaca’s history. Myrick oversaw major budget reforms, community modernisation projects, and is often cited as one of the most influential young mayors of the last decade.

7. Zohran Mamdani 

He was elected in 2025 at 34 years old. Mamdani will take office on 1 January 2026 and will become the youngest mayor of New York City in more than 100 years. He also makes history as NYC’s first Muslim and Indian-American mayor, showing that younger leadership is rising even in the nation’s largest cities.

Therefore, the stories of these seven mayors prove that leadership in America doesn’t always follow the traditional path of decades of experience. Instead, these young leaders, who are in their late teens or early 20s, seized the opportunity, won public trust, and stepped up to lead. Their journeys remind us that civic duty and democratic participation are open to all ages.

As more young people run for local office, we may well see a new generation of mayors shaping the future of American cities. They proved that with vision and will, age is just a number.


