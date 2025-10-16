New Pentagon Press Rules 2025: What Journalists Must Know?

What are the New Pentagon Press Rules 2025? In 2025, the Pentagon enacted new press rules that changed how journalists cover the U.S. military. According to the Pentagon Press Association, approximately 100 reporters hold Pentagon passes annually. The new policy, a detailed 21-page document, restricts physical access inside the Pentagon and limits communication with military personnel.

Over 30 major news organizations rejected the new policy, with many journalists relinquishing Pentagon press credentials in protest. These rules come amid heightened focus on national security, with the U.S. defense budget nearing $1 trillion, underscoring the significance of transparent military reporting. Read on to understand the New Pentagon Press Rules 2025, how it affects the Journalists and what the earlier pentagon reporting policies.