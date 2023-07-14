NASA's Perseverance Rover Identifies Organic Molecules In Rocks Indicating Life

The latest evidence comes from SHERLOC, an instrument that allows for detailed mapping and analysis of organic molecules. Researchers have examined 10 different spots in two geological formations in Jezero crater, where the rover is exploring.

More and more evidence is piling up, suggesting the existence of organic molecules on Mars, which could potentially indicate the presence of life. NASA's Perseverance rover has made discoveries, using its SHERLOC instrument mounted on its robotic arm, revealing a diverse range of organic molecules in rocks at a location that was once a lake on Mars.

Astrobiologist Sunanda Sharma of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the lead author of the research explains, "Organics are the basic building blocks of life as we know it, but they can also be formed through geological processes unrelated to life. We have observed multiple signals that seem to vary across different areas of the crater floor and in the associated minerals".

Scientists have found evidence of organic molecules in multiple rock samples, including some that may be brought back to Earth for further analysis. However, they caution that the presence of these molecules does not prove the existence of past or present life on Mars, and non-biological processes are still considered more likely explanations.

Perseverance's mission is to search for evidence of ancient life on Mars and collect samples of rocks and soil that may be returned to Earth in the future. It landed in Jezero crater in February 2021, an area that was once submerged in water and housed an ancient lake.

Mars didn't always have a hostile environment as liquid water existed on its surface in the distant past. Scientists believe that microbial life might have thrived in the Jezero crater, as river channels overflowed and created a lake over 3.5 billion years ago.

SHERLOC, which stands for Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals, detected signals of organic molecules at all ten locations it studied on the crater floor. The rocks analyzed were formed through volcanic processes.

SHERLOC uses cameras, lasers, and spectrometers to analyze light wavelengths and search for organic molecules that could indicate the presence of past microbial life. Assisted by WATSON, a colour camera that captures close-up images of rock grains and surface textures, SHERLOC plays into the Sherlock Holmes theme.

While the specific organic compounds detected by SHERLOC remain unknown, the researchers have some ideas. Ryan Roppel, a chemistry graduate student from the University of Pittsburgh and co-author of the study, suggested that the chemical signatures could be similar to compounds found in crude oil, such as benzene or naphthalene. However, these compounds can also be created synthetically through various chemical reactions.

"The concentrations we've detected are generally low, but we've noticed signals associated with organics in almost every rock we've examined," added Roppel.

The researchers cannot rule out the possibility that some signals suggesting organic molecules could be derived from inorganic sources, like metals.

Constraints

Signs of organic molecules were first detected on Mars in 2015 by the Curiosity rover, and subsequent years have provided more evidence. Now, with Perseverance's findings, the evidence is growing that organic molecules may be relatively common on Mars, albeit at low levels. Nevertheless, the researchers remain cautious about their findings.

"There are both natural and non-natural processes that can generate organic molecules. Interplanetary dust, meteorites, or interactions between water and rocks can produce organics without the involvement of life," explained Roppel. "On the other hand, ancient life could have also produced these organics, but that hypothesis is usually a last resort. We need to rule out all non-biological mechanisms before concluding that any organic molecule is evidence of life."

