SAT Scores: Structure, Release Date & How to Check?

SAT score refers to the total number of points obtained in the Scholastic Assessment Test. SAT is a major standardized entrance test in US college entrance processes, ranging from 400 to a maximum of 1600.

The score carries a certain practical significance since it bears a major impact on scholarship programs as well as placement in elite institutions such as Harvard and Stanford.

According to the College Board SAT Report 2024, the average SAT Score was 1024 and 1.9 Million students appeared for the SAT exam.

What Are SAT Scores?

The SAT exam scores students’ performance in the Reading, Writing, and Math segments, which are added together to form a combined score of 400-1600.

The score for each segment also goes from 200-800 because the tests are computer-adaptive, starting

These SAT scores are part of the admissions process where institutions consider scores alongside GPA. The scoring is available online, with an option to send scores to four institutions free of charge within nine days.