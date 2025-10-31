List of SI Units and Symbols

SI Units: Every measurement we make, be it for length, time, temperature, or electric current, needs a standard unit so that results are understood universally. To maintain uniformity worldwide, scientists agreed upon a system of measurement known as the International System of Units (SI). It was adopted in 1960 and is accepted globally for scientific, industrial, and everyday use.

The SI system ensures that everyone uses the same base when measuring quantities like distance, weight, or energy. For example, a meter (m) represents the same length regardless of whether you are in India, Japan, or the United States. The SI system is built around seven base units, and from these, many derived units are formed to measure complex quantities such as force, pressure, and energy.

