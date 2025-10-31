List of SI Units and Symbols

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
The SI system, adopted in 1960, provides a globally consistent framework for measurements. Learn about the International System of Units (SI) with a comprehensive list of all SI units and their symbols.

SI Units
SI Units

SI Units: Every measurement we make,  be it for length, time, temperature, or electric current, needs a standard unit so that results are understood universally. To maintain uniformity worldwide, scientists agreed upon a system of measurement known as the International System of Units (SI). It was adopted in 1960 and is accepted globally for scientific, industrial, and everyday use.

The SI system ensures that everyone uses the same base when measuring quantities like distance, weight, or energy. For example, a meter (m) represents the same length regardless of whether you are in India, Japan, or the United States. The SI system is built around seven base units, and from these, many derived units are formed to measure complex quantities such as force, pressure, and energy.

SI Units

Here is the list of all the SI Units and their symbols:

Quantity Measured

SI Unit Name

Symbol

Length

Metre (Meter)

m

Mass

Kilogram

kg

Time

Second

s

Electric Current

Ampere

A

Thermodynamic Temperature

Kelvin

K

Amount of Substance

Mole

mol

Luminous Intensity

Candela

cd

Area

Square metre

Volume

Cubic metre

Speed / Velocity

Metre per second

m/s

Acceleration

Metres per second squared

m/s²

Force

Newton

N

Pressure

Pascal

Pa

Energy / Work / Heat

Joule

J

Power

Watt

W

Electric Charge

Coulomb

C

Electric Potential Difference

Volt

V

Capacitance

Farad

F

Electric Resistance

Ohm

Ω

Electrical Conductance

Siemens

S

Magnetic Flux

Weber

Wb

Magnetic Flux Density

Tesla

T

Inductance

Henry

H

Luminous Flux

Lumen

lm

Illuminance

Lux

lx

Radioactivity (decays per second)

Becquerel

Bq

Absorbed Dose of Radiation

Gray

Gy

Dose Equivalent (Radiation)

Sievert

Sv

Catalytic Activity

Katal

kat

Conclusion

The SI system brings global consistency to measurements. Whether it’s a scientist measuring radiation, an engineer calculating force, or a student learning physics, the SI units make sure everyone speaks the same language of measurement. Understanding these units and symbols helps in comparing results accurately and maintaining precision in every field, from daily life to advanced technology.

