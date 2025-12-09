CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of U.S Cities With Best Christmas Markets

By Sneha Singh
Dec 9, 2025, 06:36 EDT

Christmas Markets in America: Check out the best Christmas markets in America, featuring German-inspired Christkindlmarkets in Chicago, the Winter Village in NYC, and more. Find dates, unique Christmas markets, and festive treats.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Christmas Markets
Christmas Markets

Christmas Markets in America: Christmas markets have become one of the most popular holiday traditions in the United States, drawing inspiration from centuries-old European festivities. These markets bring together twinkling lights, decorated stalls, festive treats, and a warm, joyful atmosphere that people of all ages enjoy. 

From handmade ornaments and artisanal crafts to hot chocolate, raclette, and traditional German dishes, Christmas markets offer a chance to experience the charm of the season in a unique way.  Many cities across the country have developed their own versions of these holiday villages, each adding local flavours and special attractions. 

Whether someone is planning a family outing or a weekend trip or simply wants to enjoy a festive evening, these Christmas markets provide them with a memorable experience.

Check out: Which City is Known As the ‘Athens of America’?

U.S Cities With the Best Christmas Markets

Here is a list of the best Christmas markets in major U.S. cities:

City, State

Market

Chicago, Illinois

Christkindlmarkets (Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville, Aurora)

New York City, New York

Bryant Park Winter Village, Union Square Holiday Market, Grand Central Terminal market

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem Christmas Market

Cincinnati, Ohio

Christmas Market at Smale Riverfront Park

Kansas City, Missouri

Christmas Market at Crown Center

San Antonio, Texas

Market Weekend on Houston Street

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bavarian-style Christmas Village at Love Park

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Alpine-style Holiday Village at Market Square

Washington, D.C.

Holiday Market on F Street NW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids Christmas Market

1. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is home to three well-known German-inspired Christkindlmarkets, located at Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville, and Aurora. The Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville markets run from November 21 to December 24, offering hand-blown ornaments, bratwursts, potato pancakes, and hot glühwein. The Aurora market continues until December 31 and features around 60 vendors. A popular attraction every year is the souvenir mug, which comes in a new design annually.

2. New York City, New York

New York City hosts several major holiday markets, with the Bryant Park Winter Village being one of the most famous. It features over 100 stalls and a free-admission ice rink open until March 1. Other well-known markets include the Union Square Holiday Market and the Grand Central Terminal market, both running until December 24. Visitors can shop for handmade goods, winter accessories, festive foods, and limited-edition prints.

3. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem’s Christmas market is set against the historic backdrop of the old Bethlehem Steel furnaces. Open until December 21, this market offers live ice carving, glass-blowing demonstrations, and a special tent dedicated to Käthe Wohlfahrt ornaments. Local treats like Heidi’s apple strudel are especially popular with visitors.

4. Cincinnati, Ohio

Located at Smale Riverfront Park, Cincinnati’s Christmas market remains open until December 28. The market features choir performances, twinkling lights, and an “igloo boardwalk” filled with transparent dining domes. Visitors can browse handcrafted gifts and ornaments while enjoying Bavarian sausages and roasted nuts along the riverfront.

5. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City’s Christmas market at Crown Centre runs from November 28 to December 21. It combines Hallmark-style decorations, a large ice rink, and festive foods. Weekend screenings of Hallmark holiday movies, along with gift-wrapping stations and local vendors, make it a complete holiday experience.

Recommended Reading: 

Which US States Produce the Most Beef? Check the List Here!

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags