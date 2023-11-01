WeWork is About to File For Bankruptcy in the Coming Week. Here's All to Know!

What once saw huge success is now facing a troublesome time. Yes, we are talking about WeWork. The company intends to file for bankruptcy in the coming week. Here is everything you need to know.

WeWork Inc. intends to file a Chapter 11 petition in New Jersey for bankruptcy in the coming week. At present, the company is facing unfavorable times, where once it got huge early success with a $47 billion valuation. The New York-based company however faced problems after scrutiny. What added more to the woes was an initial public offering that went mismanaged. Moreover, its co-working model did not work favorably at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the status now? WeWork is currently holding talks with creditors regarding making improvements in the balance sheets while also understanding its real estate steps. WeWork also signed a forbearance agreement, seven days long, on October 30 with its creditors. Forbearance is actually approval by a lender company for the purpose of delaying loan payments, provided in place of compelling the borrower into default. According to a spokesperson from the company, this agreement will give ample time to move forward with favorable conversations with key financial stakeholders, thereby involving them in the implementation of the company's ongoing strategic efforts directed at enhancing its capital structure.

The spokesperson further said that WeWork holds a long-term and clear vision for the future. However, the spokesperson did not answer any further queries when asked. How did it all start?

It was in the year 2010 when WeWork was founded and got the initial venture capital boom. At this time, co-founder Adam Neumann was in charge. The company saw a very good time during this phase when it managed to raise billions. It doubled its revenue doubled year after year. In no time, WeWork became a successful global company. At one point, WeWork proved to be the most significant start-up in the United States.

However, in the month of August this year, WeWork faced its fears of going bankrupt. At this time, shares crashed to near zero. The company stated that it fears it would be able to stay in business as it is going out of cash. Since October 2021, the shares of WeWork lost approximately all of their value. The company had been seeing huge losses along with corporate governance lapses. The huge decline of the company got worse with many executives deciding to leave the company. This includes CEO Sandeep Mathrani leaving the company in the month of May. In August, three board members also left the company.

The business model of the company involves taking long-term leases. It then rents out spaces for a short term. ALSO READ: UC San Diego is Ranked as the 6th Best Public University in the Nation