What Does F.B.I. Has to Say About Israel-Hamas War And its Potential Impact on America?

The war between Israel and Hamas could potentially increase the chance of an attack on the United States as well. Here is what the F.B.I. has to say.

On Tuesday, the F.B.I. director was alarmed that the war between Israel and Hamas had actually raised the chances of a potential attack against the United States of America. The war, as per the director, has increased threats against Muslims and Jews in the United States. The F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray stated that foreign terrorist organizations had asked for attacks against the Jews post the attacks by Hamas assailants on October 7 that provoked Israel to attack the Gaza Strip, where actually, the control is of Hamas.

The F.B.I. director told the senators on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee at the time of a hearing relating to worldwide threats to the US that the F.B.I. assesses that the acts of Hamas and its ally groups will actually serve as an inspiration. He further stated that the war in the Middle East currently going on has actually increased the potential threat of an attack against the Americans to a completely new level. The agency is majorly concerned by the possible attacks from lone players or violent extremists in the United States that may get prompted by calls to violent attacks and hateful messages. Even prior to the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitic actions in the United States of America were on the surge. The acts were there due to white supremacist propaganda along with the formation of novel nationalist groups across the United States. However, the attack by Hamas on the 7th of October has increased the antisemitic threats.

“I will say that this is a threat that is reaching in some way sort of historic levels,” said Mr. Wray. the director of F.B.I. further added that across the spectrum, it is the Jewish community that is targeted by the terrorists the most. These include both Shia and Sunni, foreign terrorist organizations, and domestic violent extremists.

Many foreign terrorist groups have issued calls for a violent attack on Jews and Americans as a consequence of the attacks by Hamas seen on October 7, wherein Hamas killed about 1,400 people and more. ISIS, the Islamic State has called for attacks on Jews in Europe and the United States. Mr. Wray also said that Al Qaeda has issued a call to attack the United States of America.