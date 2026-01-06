Which is the Largest City in California? (By Population)

The state of California is often referred to as a "Golden State". It is one of the most diverse and influential states in the United States. California sits along the west coast of North America with many different geographical types, including mountains, deserts, valleys, and coastlines. It contains many of the most recognizable cities in the world, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, which are central to technology, culture, entertainment, and trade. As of now, California boasts one of the largest economies in the world; the key sectors supporting this economy include agriculture, innovation, and creative industries. Along with being an economic powerhouse, California is home to many cultures, progressive values, unique scenery, and a variety of lifestyle choices, and this allows California's culture to lead by example in many respects.

Which is the Largest City in California? California's largest city is Los Angeles. This urbanized Southern Californian area has a close to four-million population, making Los Angeles the largest city in California and the second largest city in America (behind New York City). The entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles is universally recognized as the world's foremost hub for the film and television industry. Additionally, Los Angeles has a great deal of diversity in its culture, economic opportunity, and extensive urban sprawl. Due to strong industries, a good climate, and global reach, the city of Los Angeles has grown dramatically and continues to grow today. What is the Population of Los Angeles? With a current population estimate between 3.8 - 4 million people according to the most recent cencus data (U.S.), Los Angeles is the most populous city in California, as well as the second largest in the US after New York City.

The city's large and growing population comes from many different regions of the world; LA has many different cultures and ethnicities living within it. As a result of its tremendous size and continued growth, Los Angeles continues to offer many opportunities for growth within the entertainment, technology, trade, and tourism industries. Where is Los Angeles located in California? Los Angeles, California, Located in the southern region of California on the Pacific Ocean, Los Angeles is part of the Coastal Basin (also known as Los Angeles Basin), which has an approximate width of 460 (740 km), and is bordered on the north by the San Gabriel Mountains and on the south by the Pacific Ocean. Los Angeles is also located in Los Angeles County, which is the most populated county in the United States. Los Angeles has become one of the largest centres for trade, entertainment, and transportation as a result of this location.