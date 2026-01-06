Which U.S. State Has a Royal Palace?

Iolani Palace: When people think about royal palaces, their minds usually go to places like Buckingham Palace, the Imperial Palace, and more. The United States, known for its democratic system and elected leaders, is rarely associated with kings, queens, or royal palaces.

However, in the shade of mysteries, there is a royal palace in the United States, and it stands as a reminder of a time when one part of the country was ruled by a monarchy.

This palace is not a replica or a ceremonial building; it is a real royal residence built for a king and queen.

The presence of such a palace shows the unique political and cultural history of that region before it became part of the United States.

In this article, we will see where this palace is located and why it exists.

READ | List of the Largest National Forests in the U.S.