Which U.S. State Has a Royal Palace?

By Sneha Singh
Jan 6, 2026, 06:29 EDT

Iolani Palace: The United States is home to a real royal palace, which was the official residence of the region's monarchs, including King Kalakaua and Queen Liliʻuokalani, before the overthrow of the monarchy in 1893. 

Iolani Palace
Iolani Palace

Iolani Palace: When people think about royal palaces, their minds usually go to places like Buckingham Palace, the Imperial Palace, and more. The United States, known for its democratic system and elected leaders, is rarely associated with kings, queens, or royal palaces.

However, in the shade of mysteries, there is a royal palace in the United States, and it stands as a reminder of a time when one part of the country was ruled by a monarchy. 

This palace is not a replica or a ceremonial building; it is a real royal residence built for a king and queen. 

The presence of such a palace shows the unique political and cultural history of that region before it became part of the United States. 

In this article, we will see where this palace is located and why it exists.

READ | List of the Largest National Forests in the U.S.

Which US state has a royal palace?

Hawaii is the only US state that has a royal palace. The palace is called Iolani Palace, and it is located in downtown Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii

Iolani Palace was the official residence of the Hawaiian monarchs and a political and social center of the Kingdom of Hawaii during the late 19th century.

Why Does Hawaii Have a Royal Palace?

Hawaii was not always a part of the United States. So, before becoming a US state, Hawaii was an independent kingdom ruled by its own royal family. 

Iolani Palace (1)

The most notable rulers associated with it were King Kalakaua and Queen Liliʻuokalani, the last monarch of Hawaii. 

King Kalakaua ordered the construction of the palace in 1879, and it was completed in 1882. The building was designed to reflect both Hawaiian traditions and modern architectural styles of the time.

Historical Importance of Iolani Palace

Iolani Palace has immense historical significance, as it has been host to a number of major political events, including the overthrow of the Hawaiian Monarchy in 1893. 

After the monarchy was abolished, Iolani Palace served the purposes of government for several years. 

During that time, Queen Lili'uokalani, the last reigning monarch of Hawaii, was held under house arrest in the palace, making it both a powerful representation of the Hawaiian Royal Family as well as a symbol of the politicization of Hawaii.

Also, Iolani Palace was significantly advanced from a technological point compared to other buildings at that time. The palace had electricity and a relatively advanced plumbing system before many prominent structures, such as the White House.

Today, Iolani Palace is a historically protected and maintained site open to the public as a museum, and it provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about the Hawaiian royal family, the culture, and the history of Hawaii.

