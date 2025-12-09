The White House Press Secretary is a crucial figure in the executive branch, responsible for communicating the president’s messages to the public and the media. As of January 2025, Karoline Leavitt serves as the 36th White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to official records, she is the youngest Press Secretary ever to hold this position, at just 27 years old. The role involves daily briefings, managing press relations, and shaping the administration’s public image, making it one of the most visible and influential positions in Washington

Who is the White House Press Secretary?

The White House Press Secretary is the chief spokesperson for the U.S. President and the executive branch, acting as the main link between the administration and the media. As of 2025, Karoline Leavitt holds this position. She is known for her direct communication style and her efforts to expand press briefings to include podcasters and digital influencers, reflecting modern media trends. The Press Secretary is appointed by the President and does not require Senate confirmation, making it a unique, high-profile role in American politics.