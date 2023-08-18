Sam Asghari was not a very popular name a few years ago. However, today, Sam Asghari, an Iranian fitness trainer and model, has become the talk of the town, especially after tying the knot with Britney Spears, a pop princess, last year.
The marriage was not one where the whole world would be invited, but rather an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in the month of June.
On the very day of the wedding, Jason Alexander, Spear's ex-husband tried to crash the wedding site.
The wedding took place at the Toxic singer's house, which is 12,462-square-foot Thousand Oaks, in California.
Britney Spears, at her wedding, wore a custom Versace gown. The wedding took place in the presence of celebrities like Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna.
A year later to the marriage, Asghari filed for separation. The reason for the divorce is cited to be "irreconcilable differences". July 28 has been listed as the date for divorce.
Knowing Sam Asghari better
Born on March 3, 1994, Hesam Sam Asghari is an Iranian-American actor, model, and fitness trainer. The actor has been seen in television shows such as Hacks, The Family Business, and Black Monday, along with multiple music videos. In the year 2020, he became the owner of Asghari Fitness, a site that provides personalized fitness training programs. Post getting engaged in the year 2021, Asghari tied the knot with Britney Spears in June 2022 and then filed for divorce in August 2023.
Early Life, Education, and Career
Hesam Asghari was born in Tehran, Iran to the couple Fatima Asghari and Mike. He was the youngest child in the family with three other siblings. Ellie, Faye, and Maddy are his three sisters. When he was just four years old, he began gymnastics. Nine years later, he moved to the United States when he was 13 years old. When he came to the United States, he did not know to converse or understand English. Next, Hesam Asghari trimmed his name from Hesam Asghari to "Sam" Asghari as it was easier to pronounce. When he was in high school, Hesam Asghari took theater classes. He acted in the plays Macbeth and Hamlet. When in high school, he also played football. Post attending high school, he went to Moorpark College in California, where he further played football.
At the age of 21, Faye introduced Asghari to modeling. The very first runway show for Asghari was in Palm Springs, California. The show was held for designer Michael Costello.