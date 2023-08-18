Here comes the description of the journey of the fitness trainer Sam Asghari, who started off from scratch but made himself to the headlines. Here is everything you need to know about Sam Asghari.

Sam Asghari was not a very popular name a few years ago. However, today, Sam Asghari, an Iranian fitness trainer and model, has become the talk of the town, especially after tying the knot with Britney Spears, a pop princess, last year. The marriage was not one where the whole world would be invited, but rather an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in the month of June.

On the very day of the wedding, Jason Alexander, Spear's ex-husband tried to crash the wedding site. The wedding took place at the Toxic singer's house, which is 12,462-square-foot Thousand Oaks, in California.

Britney Spears, at her wedding, wore a custom Versace gown. The wedding took place in the presence of celebrities like Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna. A year later to the marriage, Asghari filed for separation. The reason for the divorce is cited to be "irreconcilable differences". July 28 has been listed as the date for divorce.