NYT Connections: Hints and Answers, November 29, 2025

NYT Connections is a hugely popular word association puzzle that rivals Wordle, another highly successful word puzzle game. Connections is more complex than Wordle, as it relies more on advanced logic and pattern recognition. If you are looking for NYT connection hints and answers for today, you are in the right place. In this article, we will be taking you through the NYT connections hints and answers for November 29, 2025. We will also highlight the clues, theme and categories for connections today. Let's dive in! What is NYT Connections? NYT Connections is a word-association puzzle game that tests analytical and logical thinking skills. It is presented in the form of 16 randomly selected words present in a 4*4 grid. To solve NYT Connections, you need to find connections between the words in the grid. There are 4 groups of words in the grid ( Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple) where the difficulty level of one category increases progressively. The easiest group is the yellow one, while the Purple is the hardest one. NYT connections is available for free on mobile and desktop platforms.

How to Play NYT Connections? The following is a simple guide on how to play NYT connections. 1. Find groups of four words that share the same connection. 2. Select the four words and tap on Submit. 3. If your selection matches the words in the group, it will become highlighted with the colour of the group. If not, then it will be counted as a mistake. You are allowed four mistakes only. 4. Similarly, match other words according to the groups. The hints for the group are available on the NYT games app. NYT Connections Hints November 29, 2025 Here are the NYT connections hints for November 29, 2025. The four groups or categories are Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple. One word from each group is shared below. Yellow Group: CORE Green Group: COVER Blue Group: TREE Purple Group: HIT