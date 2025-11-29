CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
NYT Connections: Hints and Answers, November 29, 2025

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 29, 2025, 10:34 EDT

Looking for NYT Connections hints today? Check Connections hints and answers for November 29, 2025. Get clues, themes, and categories for the NYT connections word puzzle #902 here!

NYT Connections Hints and Answers, November 29, 2025

NYT Connections is a hugely popular word association puzzle that rivals Wordle, another highly successful word puzzle game. Connections is more complex than Wordle, as it relies more on advanced logic and pattern recognition. If you are looking for NYT connection hints and answers for today, you are in the right place. In this article, we will be taking you through the NYT connections hints and answers for November 29, 2025.

We will also highlight the clues, theme and categories for connections today.

Let’s dive in! 

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a word-association puzzle game that tests analytical and logical thinking skills. It is presented in the form of 16 randomly selected words present in a 4*4 grid. To solve NYT Connections, you need to find connections between the words in the grid. There are 4 groups of words in the grid ( Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple) where the difficulty level of one category increases progressively. The easiest group is the yellow one, while the Purple is the hardest one. NYT connections is available for free on mobile and desktop platforms.

How to Play NYT Connections?

The following is a simple guide on how to play NYT connections.

1. Find groups of four words that share the same connection.

2. Select the four words and tap on Submit.

3. If your selection matches the words in the group, it will become highlighted with the colour of the group. If not, then it will be counted as a mistake. You are allowed four mistakes only.

4. Similarly, match other words according to the groups. The hints for the group are available on the NYT games app.

NYT Connections Hints November 29, 2025

Here are the NYT connections hints for November 29, 2025. The four groups or categories are Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple. One word from each group is shared below.

Yellow Group: CORE

Green Group: COVER

Blue Group: TREE

Purple Group:  HIT

NYT Connections Today Categories

The theme for each category for NYT connections on November 29, 2025, is as follows:

Yellow: Abdominal Area

Green: Replacement

Blue: Park Staples

Purple: Blackjack Terms

Now, you can combine the hints and theme of each category to find the word. Don’t worry, if you fail to spot all, we do have solutions at the end.

NYT Connections Answers November 29, 2025

The complete answers for NYT connections on November 29, 2025, are provided below.

NYT connections answers 29 november 2025

Yellow Group: CORE, MIDSECTION, TORSO, TRUNK

Green Group: BACKUP, COVER, RELIEF, SUBSTITUTE

Blue Group: BENCH, PIGEON, STATUE, TREE

Purple Group: BUST, HIT, SPLIT, STAND

Did you manage to find all the solutions?

If yes, you are a word wizard.

If not, then you can refer to the solutions presented above.

That's all for today's NYT Connections puzzle! Be sure to check out tomorrow for NYT Connections Hints and Answers for November 30, 2025.

