NYT Connections Hints Today: Check Answers and Clues, January 6, 2026

Word game fans have embraced the New York Times Connections puzzle as their new favorite pastime in the word gaming world. Featuring elements of logic, pattern recognition and vocabulary, this unique game forces players to connect 16 random words into four distinct and meaningful groups. Players will not only enjoy solving the Connections puzzle, as they will from a standard crossword or word search; however, they will be challenged to think outside of the box and see unusual relationships between different terms. For the January 6, 2026 edition of the NYT Connections puzzle, there was an interesting mixture of words included that tested solvers in both knowledge and instincts. Players must look at all 16 terms and identify patterns that relate to the groups within the four categories. Check Out: NYT Connections Hints Today: Check Answers and Clues, January 5, 2026

Hints for NYT Connections January 6, 2026 Here are the hints for NYT Connections January 6, 2026 Puzzle #940. You have to club four words together which belong to the same catagory which will get sorted into 4 colours yellow, green, blue and purple. You just need to be good at pattern recognition and ability to sort them into correct categories. Yellow Group Hint: Think about how people interact online Green Group Hint: Consider words that describe the absolute limit or opposite end of something. Blue Group Hint: Focus on different styles or schools of art, often ending with “-ism.” Purple Group Hint: Look at common meanings for the letter “V” in words, numbers, or symbols. Let us find out the answers to today’s NYT Connections! Let us see how many were you able to get right! NYT Connections Answers for January 6, 2026 (Tuesday)

Here are the solutions for NYT Connections Puzzle #940 for January 6, 2026! Below you will see the four categories from today’s game, including the correct words that make up each set. Match these answers to your guesses of each category! YELLOW: APARTMENT (DIGS, FLAT, PAD, QUARTERS) GREEN: SONOROUS (CLEAR, DEEP, FULL, RICH) BLUE: POKER HANDS, FAMILIARLY (BOAT, FLUSH, QUADS, STRAIGHT) PURPLE: ___ ANIMAL (BALLOON, PACK, PARTY, STUFFED) Let’s take the time to review the groups one at a time and look at the connections that bind these four groups together. What is the NYT Connections Game? The New York Times Connections Puzzle is a daily word game created by The New York Times where players have to organize 16 different words into four individual groups that share similar characteristics. Players' vocabulary, logic, and pattern recognition skills are all utilized during the

NYT Connections game, and players must utilize patience, strategic thinking, and logical reasoning when solving each NYT Connections puzzle. The game provides entertainment and intellectual stimulation for all ages. How to Play the NYT Connections Puzzle? In the NYT Connections Puzzle, players are presented with 16 words that seem completely unconnected. Players must figure out how to group the 16 words into four sets of 4 words each based on something that connects them. Some words may look like they will be part of two different groups, which requires players to think logically and pay attention to the details. Pattern recognition, strategic thinking, and a willingness to be wrong and keep trying are all important in completing the puzzle. Best Strategies to Solve NYT Connections Puzzles Before solving a NYT Connections puzzle, players should first identify the most easily identifiable word groups available. Identifying synonyms or word categories such as color, animal, shape or occupation can provide valuable assistance.