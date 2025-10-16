NYT Pips Answers Today (October 16, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Assam TET Result 2025
Today's NYT Pips Game Answers
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Are you ready to tackle another exciting day of the NYT Pips Game? The October 16, 2025, edition is here, and it is packed with challenges for every level, from Easy breezy placements to Medium brain-teasers, and Hard-level domino logic that will really test your strategy. 

Whether you are counting dots, summing numbers, or checking equalities, today’s pips brings a perfect mix of fun and challenge. 

But if you have gotten stuck on any part, don’t worry! We have got the official hints and answers for Pips Game Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty levels.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers 

NYT Pips Easy Finl

  • Number (6): 4-3 (horizontally), 6-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (7): 6-2 (horizontally), 1-6 (vertically)

  • Number (12): 1-6 (vertically), 6-5 (horizontally)

  • Equal (5): 6-5 (horizontally), 5-5 (vertically), 5-4 (horizontally)

  • Less Than (3): 4-0 (horizontally)

Final result:

NYT Pips Easy Finl

Today’s NYT Medium Answers 

NYT Pips Medium (27)

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (horizontally), 1-3 (horizontally), 1-2 (vertically)

  • Number (6): 1-2 (vertically), 2-3 (vertically), 2-5 (vertically)

  • Number (21): 1-3 (horizontally), 6-6 (horizontally), 6-5 (vertically)

  • Equal (5):  2-5 (vertically), 4-5 (vertically), 6-5 (vertically)

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium Final (18)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

NYT Pips Hard (18)

  • Less Than (4): 6-2 (horizontally)

  • Equal (5): 5-6 (vertically), 5-5 (horizontally)

  • Equal (6): 5-6 (vertically), 6-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (5): 3-5 (horizontally), 0-0 (vertically), 0-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (2): 6-1 (vertically), 5-1 (horizontally)

  • Equal (4): 3-4 (horizontally), 4-4 (vertically)

  • Less Than (4): 3-4 (horizontally)

Final result: 

NYT Pips Hard Final (18)

Conclusion

The October 16 Pips Game is a balanced mix of addition, equality checks, and logical domino placements. From Easy level sums to tricky Hard-level placements, today’s puzzle keeps your brain sharp and your solving skills on point. 

