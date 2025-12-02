CAT Response Sheet 2025
NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, December 2, 2025

Dec 2, 2025, 02:17 EDT

Here are your NYT Pips Hints & Answers for December 2, 2025. Find the solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard Pips puzzles today, along with a quick guide on how to play the popular domino-style number game.

NYT Pips
NYT Pips

Pips is a popular daily puzzle game where players solve small-number challenges using domino-style tiles. Each tile has two numbers, and your job is to place them on the board according to the rule written in each coloured box. These rules can be “less than”, “greater than”, “equal to”, or “add up to” a specific number. Because every section has its own condition, players must think carefully before placing a tile.

What makes Pips interesting is that it looks simple at first, but the logic becomes more challenging as you move from Easy to Hard mode. The game refreshes every day, giving players a new grid and new clues to solve. For many users, Pips has become a daily brain-exercise routine that helps sharpen number sense and problem-solving skills.

What is Pips?

Pips is a number-based puzzle game that uses tiles similar to dominoes. Each tile contains two digits, and players must match the tile with the rule written in the box. The aim is to fill the grid correctly so that every placed tile follows the rule in that space.

How to Play Pips

  • Check the rule written in each coloured space.

  • Pick a domino tile that satisfies that rule.

  • Place the tile horizontally or vertically as required.

  • Continue matching tiles until the entire grid is filled correctly.

  • Each day comes with new puzzles for all difficulty levels.

Below are the complete Pips hints and answers for December 2, divided into Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty levels.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints and Answers 

Pips easy (3)

  • Less Than (2): 2-1 (horizontal)

  • Less Than (6): 2-1 (horizontal); 3-4 (vertical)

  • Less Than (2): 1-6 (horizontal)

  • Equal (3): 6-6 (vertical); 1-6 (horizontal)

Final Answer:

Pips easy final (3)

Today’s NYT Medium Hints and Answers 

Pips medium

  • Number (3): 3-4 (vertical)

  • Number (0): 1-0 (horizontal); 5-0 (vertical)

  • Less Than (5): 3-4 (vertical)

  • Number (17): 5-1 (vertical); 6-6 (horizontal)

  • Equal (4): 4-4 (vertical); 2-4 (horizontal)

Final Result:

Pips medium final

Today’s Hard Hints and Answers 

Pips Hard (3)

  • Less Than (3): 3-0 (horizontal)

  • Equal (3): 3-0 (horizontal); 3-4 (horizontal)

  • Equal (4): 3-4 (horizontal); 4-0 (vertical); 4-2 (horizontal)

  • Number (0): 4-0 (vertical); 0-2 (horizontal); 0-0 (vertical)

  • Greater Than (4): 3-5 (vertical)

  • Greater Than (1): 6-6 (horizontal)

  • Greater Than (10): 6-6 (horizontal); 5-1 (vertical)

  • Equal (1): 0-1 (vertical); 5-1 (vertical)

  • Equal (2): 4-2 (horizontal); 0-2 (horizontal); 2-2 (horizontal); 2-6 (vertical)

  • Less Than (6): 1-6 (vertical)

  • Number (12) - Purple Space: 2-6 (vertical); 1-6 (vertical)

Final Result:

Pips Hard Final

Other NYT Games to Explore

If NYT Pips has become your new favourite, check out other daily brain teasers and games from The New York Times. 

That's all for today's NYT Pips puzzle! Be sure to come back tomorrow for NYT Pips Hints & Answers for December 3, 2025.

