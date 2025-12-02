NYT Pips Today: Check Hints & Answers, December 2, 2025

Pips is a popular daily puzzle game where players solve small-number challenges using domino-style tiles. Each tile has two numbers, and your job is to place them on the board according to the rule written in each coloured box. These rules can be “less than”, “greater than”, “equal to”, or “add up to” a specific number. Because every section has its own condition, players must think carefully before placing a tile.

What makes Pips interesting is that it looks simple at first, but the logic becomes more challenging as you move from Easy to Hard mode. The game refreshes every day, giving players a new grid and new clues to solve. For many users, Pips has become a daily brain-exercise routine that helps sharpen number sense and problem-solving skills.

What is Pips?

Pips is a number-based puzzle game that uses tiles similar to dominoes. Each tile contains two digits, and players must match the tile with the rule written in the box. The aim is to fill the grid correctly so that every placed tile follows the rule in that space.