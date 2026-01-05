Today's NYT Wordle hints and answer, January 5, 2026: Welcome to the first full week of 2026! If your New Year’s resolution was to keep your NYT Wordle streak perfectly intact, today’s puzzle might just give you a run for your money.
Mondays are notoriously tricky in the puzzle game world, and Wordle #1661 is no exception. While the word itself is common enough in certain circles, it features a structural quirk that often leaves players staring at a grid of almost right yellow tiles.
Whether you are playing over your morning coffee or trying to solve it between classes, we have the strategic hints and clues you need to find the final Wordle solution today.
What are Today’s Wordle Hints for Jan 5, 2026?
Sometimes you don’t want the full answer right away; you just need a little direction. So, here are the three progressive Wordle clues to help you narrow down the 2,000+ possibilities:
-
The Vibe: Today’s word is a noun that you would likely hear in a rural or equestrian setting.
-
Vowel Count: There is only one vowel in today's word, and it’s a very common one. However, keep an eye out for a sometimes vowel that acts as a suffix.
-
The Trap Factor: This word belongs to a classic Wordle rhyme family. If you have three or four letters green but keep getting the first letter wrong, you might be in a hard mode trap.
Does Today's Wordle have Double Letters?
Yes, the Wordle for Jan 5 does contain a repeating letter. Specifically, it features a double consonant right in the middle.
This is often what trips people up, as many players naturally hunt for five unique letters in their first three guesses. If you’ve found the letter L, you might want to consider where else it could fit.
Final Wordle Clue for Today
Today’s word refers to a young female horse, typically one that is under the age of four. It’s the female equivalent of a colt.
What is the Wordle Answer for January 5, 2026?
If you’ve exhausted your guesses or simply don’t want to risk a 100-day streak on a Monday, here is the reveal.
The Wordle answer on Jan 5 is FILLY.
Today's Wordle Difficulty Level
According to initial data from WordleBot and player feedback on social media, today's puzzle is sitting at a moderate difficulty level. The average user is solving this in 4.1 to 4.5 guesses.
The difficulty doesn't stem from the word being obscure; most people know what a FILLY is, but rather from the letter placement.
What is the Best Starting Word for Today?
While ADIEU is a fan favorite for clearing vowels, it actually wasn't the most helpful today, since there is only one true vowel (I).
Modern pros often suggest SLATE or TRACE. For Wordle today, starting with FLINT or FILMS would have given you a massive head start by confirming that "F-I-L" sequence immediately.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 4 January, 2025 #1660: POSSE
Wordle Hint for 3 January, 2025 #1659: SITAR
Wordle Hint for 2 January, 2025 #1658: PROOF
Wordle Hint for 1 January, 2025 #1657: FABLE
Wordle Hint for 31 December, 2025 #1656: SIREN
Wordle Hint for 30 December, 2025 #1655: DECOR
Congratulations if you managed to dodge the rhyme trap! If not, don't sweat it, tomorrow is a new day and a new grid.
