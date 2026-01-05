Today's NYT Wordle hints and answer, January 5, 2026: Welcome to the first full week of 2026! If your New Year’s resolution was to keep your NYT Wordle streak perfectly intact, today’s puzzle might just give you a run for your money.

Mondays are notoriously tricky in the puzzle game world, and Wordle #1661 is no exception. While the word itself is common enough in certain circles, it features a structural quirk that often leaves players staring at a grid of almost right yellow tiles.

Whether you are playing over your morning coffee or trying to solve it between classes, we have the strategic hints and clues you need to find the final Wordle solution today.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for Jan 5, 2026?

Sometimes you don’t want the full answer right away; you just need a little direction. So, here are the three progressive Wordle clues to help you narrow down the 2,000+ possibilities: