Today's Wordle hints and answer, January 6, 2026: If you’ve opened your grid this Tuesday morning only to find yourself staring at a sea of gray tiles, don't worry, you aren't alone. Today’s puzzle, Wordle #1662, is proving to be a bit of a toughie compared to the usual fare.

Following yesterday's tricky horse-themed answer, the New York Times has decided to keep the momentum going with a word that requires some serious linguistic energy. Whether you are down to your last guess or just want a little nudge to find the right vowels, we have the clues you need to solve Wordle today.

How Difficult is Today’s Wordle?

According to early data from WordleBot, the average player is finding Wordle hint january 6 significantly more challenging than the typical daily puzzle. With an average score hovering around 4.3, it’s a step up in difficulty.