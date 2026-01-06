Today's Wordle hints and answer, January 6, 2026: If you’ve opened your grid this Tuesday morning only to find yourself staring at a sea of gray tiles, don't worry, you aren't alone. Today’s puzzle, Wordle #1662, is proving to be a bit of a toughie compared to the usual fare.
Following yesterday's tricky horse-themed answer, the New York Times has decided to keep the momentum going with a word that requires some serious linguistic energy. Whether you are down to your last guess or just want a little nudge to find the right vowels, we have the clues you need to solve Wordle today.
How Difficult is Today’s Wordle?
According to early data from WordleBot, the average player is finding Wordle hint january 6 significantly more challenging than the typical daily puzzle. With an average score hovering around 4.3, it’s a step up in difficulty.
This is largely due to the word's unique structure, specifically a double-vowel opening that most standard starting words like STARE or ADIEU might not catch immediately.
How to Play the NYT Wordle Game?
If you’re new to the phenomenon or just need a refresher, the rules are beautifully simple, but the strategy is deep. You have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tile colors change:
-
Green: The letter is correct and in the right spot.
-
Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.
-
Gray: The letter isn't in the word at all.
Today’s Wordle Hints and Clues for January 6, 2026
Before we reveal the big answer, here are a few targeted hints for today’s Wordle to help you narrow down your remaining options:
-
Hint 1 (Vowels): The word contains two vowels, and they are the same letter.
-
Hint 2 (Starting Letter): Today’s word begins with a vowel, specifically the letter O.
-
Hint 3 (Ending Letter): The word ends with the consonant H.
-
Hint 4 (Meaning): This word is a noun referring to physical strength, energy, or an appealing quality that gives something pizzazz or extra punch.
-
Hint 5 (Repeated Letters): Yes, there is a double letter in this word, and they are placed right next to each other.
What is the Best Starting Wordle Word for Jan 6?
Given that the word starts with a double vowel, your best bet today would have been words that prioritize "O" or unusual consonant clusters. If you haven't started yet, words like "OUNCE" or "PHOTO" would have given you a massive head start by identifying the position of that initial vowel.
What is the Wordle Answer for January 6, 2026?
If those clues didn't quite get you there and you're ready to see the solution, here it is.
The Wordle answer for Tuesday, January 6, 2026, is:
OOMPH
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 5 January, 2026 #1661: FILLY
Wordle Hint for 4 January, 2026 #1660: POSSE
Wordle Hint for 3 January, 2026 #1659: SITAR
Wordle Hint for 2 January, 2026 #1658: PROOF
Wordle Hint for 1 January, 2026 #1657: FABLE
Congratulations on tackling another daily puzzle! Whether you got it in three or barely squeaked by on your sixth try, you’ve kept that streak going for another day.
