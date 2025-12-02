NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 2, 2025

Welcome to your daily NYT Wordle hints walkthrough for December 2, 2025. Today's puzzle (No. 1627) is a tricky one. While the word itself refers to something very common in nature, its grammatical structure, specifically how it ends, often trips up players who are used to standard English plurals. If you are staring at a board full of grays and yellows, don't panic. The solution requires thinking a bit outside the box regarding word endings. Let's break down the puzzle to help you keep that streak alive.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 2, 2025?

Here are some hints that won't give anything away that will help you make your next guess if you want to solve the puzzle on your own, but need some help.