NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 2, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 2, 2025, 06:40 EDT

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 2, 2025, puzzle brings a prickly challenge with an unusual plural form that might threaten your streak. If you are stuck on Wordle #1627, discover hints, clues, and the final answer you need to solve it.

Today's Wordle hints and answer, December 2, 2025
Welcome to your daily NYT Wordle hints walkthrough for December 2, 2025. Today's puzzle (No. 1627) is a tricky one. While the word itself refers to something very common in nature, its grammatical structure, specifically how it ends, often trips up players who are used to standard English plurals. If you are staring at a board full of grays and yellows, don't panic. The solution requires thinking a bit outside the box regarding word endings. Let's break down the puzzle to help you keep that streak alive.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 2, 2025?

Here are some hints that won't give anything away that will help you make your next guess if you want to solve the puzzle on your own, but need some help.

  • Hint 1: The word is a noun that means more than one thing.

  • Hint 2: It is a kind of plant that is well-known for growing in dry, hot places like deserts.

  • Hint 3: There are two vowels in the word.

  • Hint 4: Plural nouns usually end in "S," but this one doesn't.

Is there a Repeating Letter in Today's Wordle?

Yes, there is. This is often the stumbling block for many players.

Clue: The consonant 'C' appears twice in this word. It appears at the very beginning and again in the middle of the word.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 2, 2025?

If you are down to your last guess or simply want to know the solution without the stress, here it is.


The answer to today's Wordle (No. 1627) is CACTI.

Today Wordle answer December 2 2025

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH

Wordle Hint for 29 November, 2025 #1624: GRUFF

Wordle Hint for 28 November, 2025#1623: COLIC

Wordle Hint for 27 November, 2025 #1622: REMIT

Wordle Hint for 26 November, 2025 #1621: HOVEL

Wordle Hint for 25 November, 2025 #1620: PLEAD

Congratulations on navigating today's sharp puzzle! Words with irregular plural endings like CACTI are notoriously difficult because they break the visual patterns we rely on for quick solving. Now that you've secured your win for December 2, you are ready to face whatever tomorrow brings.

