NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 7, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 7, 2025, 06:25 EDT

Stuck on Wordle for December 7, 2025? Don't let a tricky puzzle ruin your Sunday morning. Discover all the strategic Wordle hints on December 7 you need, from vowel counts to letter placements. Scroll down for the confirmed Wordle answer today and master Wordle 1632 instantly without losing your streak.

Today's Wordle hints and answer, December 7, 2025
NYT Wordle hints Today, December 7, 2025: Happy Sunday! If you are staring at your screen with your morning coffee, trying to crack Wordle 1632, you aren't alone. Today’s puzzle might seem simple at first glance, but it requires a bit of specific knowledge that could leave you scrambling for your fourth or fifth guess.

Whether you are playing to beat your friends in the group chat or just trying to keep that personal streak burning, we are here to help. Below, you will find a ladder of hints, ranging from gentle nudges to the outright Wordle answer today. Let’s get you that win. 

What are Today's Wordle Hints (December 7, 2025)?

If you want to solve the NYT Wordle on your own but need a little direction, these clues are designed to push you toward the right word without spoiling the fun entirely.

Hint 1: The word refers to a high-pitched musical instrument.

Hint 2: It is a wind instrument that is typically held horizontally while played.

Hint 3: The word contains two vowels.

Hint 4: There are no repeating letters in this word.

Hint 5: It starts with the letter F and ends with the letter E.

Is There a Double Letter in Today’s Wordle?

No, there are no double letters in today's puzzle. This is often where players get tripped up, wasting guesses on words like "SHEET" or "GRILL." You are looking for five unique characters for Wordle 1632.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 7, 2025?

If you are down to your last guess or just don't have the patience for games today, here is the reveal.

The Wordle answer today (December 7, 2025) is FLUTE.

Today Wordle answer December 7 2025

Previous Answers from Wordle Archive

Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST

Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG

Wordle Hint for 4 December, 2025 #1629: TULIP

Wordle Hint for 3 December, 2025 #1628: HASTE

Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI

Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH

Did you get your streak back? Wordle on December 7 was a good mix of hard and easy. It wasn't too hard to figure out, but it wasn't obvious right away without the right letters. If you found this guide helpful, check back tomorrow for more of today's Wordle hints and keep your winning momentum going. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday!

