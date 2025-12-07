NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 7, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 7, 2025: Happy Sunday! If you are staring at your screen with your morning coffee, trying to crack Wordle 1632, you aren't alone. Today’s puzzle might seem simple at first glance, but it requires a bit of specific knowledge that could leave you scrambling for your fourth or fifth guess.

Whether you are playing to beat your friends in the group chat or just trying to keep that personal streak burning, we are here to help. Below, you will find a ladder of hints, ranging from gentle nudges to the outright Wordle answer today. Let’s get you that win.

What are Today's Wordle Hints (December 7, 2025)?

If you want to solve the NYT Wordle on your own but need a little direction, these clues are designed to push you toward the right word without spoiling the fun entirely.