NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 9, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 9, 2025, 06:54 EDT

NYT Wordle hints today, December 9, 2025, provide the ultimate strategy for solving puzzle #1634. We break down the challenge with letter-specific clues and the final answer to help you win on the New York Times website. Secure your victory and understand the word's meaning before your guesses run out.

Today's Wordle hints and answer, December 9, 2025
NYT Wordle hints Today, December 9, 2025: Is your Tuesday starting with a struggle? We get it. Sometimes the tiles just don't turn green, and your streak feels like it's hanging by a thread. You are playing Wordle #1634, and if you’re stuck on your third or fourth guess without a clear path forward, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you are trying to save a 100-day streak or just want to beat your group chat to the answer, we have the hints, clues, and the final solution you need. Let’s get you that win.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for Dec 9, 2025?

If you want to solve the puzzle yourself but need a gentle nudge in the right direction, start here. These hints get progressively more revealing, so scroll slowly.

  • Hint 1: The answer is an adjective.

  • Hint 2: There are two vowels in this word, and they are not next to each other.

  • Hint 3: This word is often used to describe a rude, mocking, or sarcastic comment.

  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter S.

  • Hint 5: It rhymes with "WIDE" or "GLIDE."

Note: Today's word has no repeating letters. You don't need to worry about a double letter trap today.

Is There a Clue for Today's NYT Puzzle?

Still seeing grey and yellow? Let’s look at the structure of the word.

If you have guessed words like SLIDE or SPINE, you are incredibly close. You likely have the first and last letters locked in. The challenge today lies in that middle consonant cluster. Focus on a word that implies a nasty or underhanded tone of voice.

The structure is: S _ I _ E

What is the Wordle Answer Today for December 9, 2025?

If you are down to your last guess or just ready to see the solution, here it is.

The answer to Wordle #1634 on December 9, 2025, is SNIDE.

Today Wordle answer December 9 2025

Previous Answers from Wordle Archive

Wordle Hint for 8 December, 2025 #1633: GRAVY

Wordle Hint for 7 December, 2025 #1632: FLUTE

Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST

Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG

Wordle Hint for 4 December, 2025 #1629: TULIP

Wordle Hint for 3 December, 2025 #1628: HASTE

Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI

Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH

Congratulations on keeping that streak alive for another day! Snide can be a tricky one because it shares a common structure with many other "S-I-E" words, making it easy to waste guesses on similar options.

Now that you’ve conquered Tuesday’s puzzle, you can relax. Check back tomorrow if you need help with Wednesday's word, we'll be here to help you keep those tiles green.

