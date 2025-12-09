NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 9, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 9, 2025: Is your Tuesday starting with a struggle? We get it. Sometimes the tiles just don't turn green, and your streak feels like it's hanging by a thread. You are playing Wordle #1634, and if you’re stuck on your third or fourth guess without a clear path forward, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you are trying to save a 100-day streak or just want to beat your group chat to the answer, we have the hints, clues, and the final solution you need. Let’s get you that win.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for Dec 9, 2025?

If you want to solve the puzzle yourself but need a gentle nudge in the right direction, start here. These hints get progressively more revealing, so scroll slowly.