NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, November 29, 2025

NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer (29 November 2025): Happy Saturday! You have made it to the weekend, and Wordle 1624 is here to test your vocabulary skills. While some Saturdays bring fiendishly difficult words that break streaks, today’s puzzle is straightforward if you can catch the specific sound pattern early.

It’s a word you might hear used to describe a specific type of voice or a no-nonsense attitude. If your starter word didn't yield many green squares, don't worry. We have broken down the solution into tiered hints to help you save your streak without spoiling the fun immediately.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for 29 November 2025?

If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a nudge in the right direction, start here. These clues cover the definition, structure, and unique characteristics of today's word.