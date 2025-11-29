NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, November 29, 2025

NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer (29 November 2025): Happy Saturday! You have made it to the weekend, and Wordle 1624 is here to test your vocabulary skills. While some Saturdays bring fiendishly difficult words that break streaks, today’s puzzle is straightforward if you can catch the specific sound pattern early.
It’s a word you might hear used to describe a specific type of voice or a no-nonsense attitude. If your starter word didn't yield many green squares, don't worry. We have broken down the solution into tiered hints to help you save your streak without spoiling the fun immediately.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for 29 November 2025?
If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a nudge in the right direction, start here. These clues cover the definition, structure, and unique characteristics of today's word.
Hint 1: The word is an adjective.
Hint 2: It is often used to describe a voice that sounds low, harsh, or throaty.
Hint 3: Think of a famous children's fairy tale involving three billy goats.
Hint 4: The word rhymes with "stuff" and "fluff."
Is There a Double Letter in Today's Wordle?
Yes, there is. This can often be the trickiest part of the game. For today’s puzzle, the double letter appears at the very end of the word. If you have found the last letter, make sure to play it twice!
What is the Wordle Clue for the Starting Letter?
The word begins with the letter G.
If you are still looking for more structure, here is the vowel breakdown:
There is only one vowel in the entire word.
It is the letter U.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 29 November 2025?
Are you down to your last guess? If you are at risk of losing your stats or just want to confirm your suspicion before hitting enter, here is the solution.
The answer for Wordle 1624 on November 29, 2025, is GRUFF.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 28 November, 2025 #1623: COLIC
Wordle Hint for 27 November, 2025 #1622: REMIT
Wordle Hint for 26 November, 2025 #1621: HOVEL
Wordle Hint for 25 November, 2025 #1620: PLEAD
Wordle Hint for 24 November, 2025 #1619: DOUGH
Wordle Hint for 23 November, 2025 #1618: BUNNY
Wordle Hint for 22 November, 2025 #1617: THICK
Wordle Hint for 21 November, 2025 #1616: VOWEL
Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE
Congratulations on solving Wordle 1624! Whether you guessed it from the fairy tale clue or needed the double-letter hint, keeping your streak alive on a Saturday is always a win. The weekend puzzles can be unpredictable, so be sure to check back tomorrow for more hints and help with Sunday's word.
