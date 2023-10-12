Wordle Today: Get here today’s hints and clues for the Wordle 846 game for 13th September 2023. Wordle is a very popular game related to word puzzle games.

Humans love to play. We work hard so we can earn the means to enjoy life. However, in the fast paced lives we live, we barely get a moment to smile genuinely, forget playing. In such times, the digital world these days is of great help. Yes, there is a constant buzz all over saying as to how the digital world is guilty of wasting our time and energy, but agree to it or not, there are still some exciting and light-hearted activities one can choose to do in his free time which are actually the gift of the digital world. One of such gems is Wordle by the New York Times. The game is nothing but the perfect amalgamation of conventional word gameplay and novelty. The game is super interesting, and anyone who tries it one day is often not able to control his urge to try again the next day. No wonder millions of people all over the globe are crazy over the game.

What is Wordle? Wordle by the New York Times is a special word game that has made a robust place in the hearts of its players. Simply said, Wordle is a web-based word game that asks the players to guess a five-letter English word every day. What makes the Wordle game both super thrilling and popular is the fact that you can solve the game only once a day. This means that if you miss the given number of chances in Wordle, you miss the shot for the day. Cracking the Wordle of the day becomes even more satisfying when you have exciting hints and clues to help you. That is why we bring to you our special Wordle hints so that you always come out as a winner in the NYTimes Wordle game. Can’t wait to check the Wordle answer today. No worries at all! We have stated the Wordle answer at the end for you!

ALSO READ: Beyond the Rice: Find the Hidden Caterpillar Among Sushi How to play Wordle? The ones who play Wordle regularly know how straightforward the rules are. Wordle is one of those games that has extremely simple rules to follow but is still tricky to crack because of its novelty factor.

Coming back to the point, the rules of the game are pretty straightforward. Every day, the game comes with a fixed 5-letter English word that you are supposed to crack. You get to see a grid and you need to enter any five-letter English word that comes to your mind. The moment you enter the first word, Wordle will tell you whether the word chosen by the puzzle has the same letters as that you have entered. How?

If in case the word you have entered has a few letters in common with the Wordle word of the day, those letters will be painted in yellow the moment you press the “Enter” key after typing the word. If in case the word you have entered not only has the common letters but has them just at the right place in accordance with the word chosen by the game, those letters at the correct places will automatically turn green.